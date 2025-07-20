"It's like so scary in gymnastics"- Olivia Dunne references Simone Biles dealing with 'twisties' while opening up about the mental aspect of the sport

Olivia Dunne talked about how gymnastics is as much mental as it is physical, referencing Simone Biles to share her views on mental blocks. Dunne competed as a collegiate gymnast at LSU from 2021 to 2025.

Ad

Olivia Dunne was named to the US Junior National Women's Team in 2017, and she finished sixth in the all-around at the City Jesolo Trophy. She also competed in the same in 2018, but an ankle injury marred most of her season and prematurely ended her elite dreams without even an Olympic appearance.

Dunne has had success at the NCAA level, where she mainly shone on the uneven bars and floor. She also added a National title to her repertoire in 2024 when LSU won its first honor in program history. Now retired, the gymnast often talks about her journey and how it has been more of a mental game and a constant struggle to coordinate her mind with her body.

Ad

Trending

In a recent interview with Steph McMahon, the 22-year-old referenced Simone Biles, how she dealt with 'twisties' in the 2020 Tokyo Games, later becoming a mental health advocate.

"Gymnastics has taught me so many different lessons. Gymnastics is a mind game. Getting your body to do the skills that are so crazy, right, you'd be scared to do, sometimes your body doesn't want to do it. Sometimes, you know, you get mental blocks and your body does not do what your brain is telling it. So it can be super scary at times. And I know that's a subject, you know, Simone has talked about because of the 2020 Olympics and the twisties, which I don't even like to say that word still because it's like so scary in gymnastics, but it truly is such a mental game."

Ad

Ad

Olivia Dunne was also part of the title-winning team at the 2024 SEC Championships.

Olivia Dunne revealed the major health setback that ended her Olympic dreams

Dunne at the LSU v Auburn - (Source: Getty)

Dunne was no stranger to injuries since her early competition days. In her first year as a senior elite gymnast, the 22-year-old suffered an ankle injury at the 2018 Nationals, later being diagnosed with osteochondritis dissecans (OCD), thus spilling water on her Olympic dreams.

Ad

Speaking about it in 'What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon, Olivia Dunne said:

"I was actually competing on her ankle. I think the 2018 USA Championships and part of my ankle bone died. It's called an OCD, it just died, so my Olympic dreams died with it."

Dunne has made a name for herself in the social media domain and has secured multiple brand deals after the Name, Image, Likeness update. She also continues her work as a philanthropist, helping female athletes to secure sponsorships through the 'Livvy Fund'.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More