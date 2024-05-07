"It's Mr Gayle coming 4th"- Fans react to Usain Bolt and Chris Gayle's 100m showdown ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Usain Bolt has finally met Chris Gayle in person after the latter challenged him for a 100m dash. The legends shared the frame recently, where Gayle announced that the face-off was to happen soon. After the news surfaced, fans could not hold their excitement for the much-awaited battle.

Usain Bolt was inclined to cricket before he entered track and field. His cricket coaching was in full swing and he dreamt of being a fast bowler. To honor this passion of the track great, the upcoming ICC welcomed Bolt as the Men's T20 World Cup 2024's prized ambassador.

Chris Gayle, one of the most decorated cricketers from West Indies, playfully sent out a message saying Bolt was afraid of the Universe Boss' sprinting prowess, in an interview with ICC. In an Instagram video that the Olympian uploaded, the two engaged in a fun banter again, where Gayle reiterated that any one of Bolt's fellow Jamaicans (Asafa Powell, Yohan Blake) would come forth, not him.

Bolt captioned:

"Somebody got to come 4th @chrisgayle333," quoting Gayle.

In the video, Gayle announced the big news saying,

"It's finally here. The Usain Bolt Chris Gayle, the race is on. The day to be set."

Instagram fans turned up in the comment section to give their inputs in the banter as well. One fan sided with Bolt and confirmed Gayle's fourth finish, commenting:

"It's Mr Gayle coming 4th"

Fan comment on Bolt and Gayle

One fan unabashedly stated that the GOATs will lock horns this time.

"Issa G.O.A.T race"

Fan tweet on Bolt and Gayle

Another fan chimed in to agree on the same that it would be a battle of the greats.

"Wah dem two man ah cook up, double greatness!!!"

Bolt and Gayle fan comment

One fan expressed surprise on hearing the news of Gayle and Bolt's showdown since this didn't come expectedly.

"The duo we never knew we needed!"

Bolt and Gayle fan tweet

Taking Gayle's side, one fan issued a warning to Bolt before taking the field with the cricket virtuoso.

"@usainbolt chris gayle is the most destructive batsman to play cricket in the history of cricket."

Fan comment on Bolt and Gayle's showdown

One fan called Chris Gayle out for creating a fun scenario with younger Jamaican compeer Usain Bolt.

"Chris a real trouble maker"

Fan calls out Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle shares the story of Usain Bolt going against him in cricket

In a charity game in the past, Chris Gayle invited the 8-time Olympic gold medalist to play cricket against him. In an interview with the ICC, Gayle shared how Bolt suppressed his prowess despite his strong start with fours and sixes. He said:

"He bowled a pretty good bouncer. I'm not gonna lie"

Then he broke the story of his defeat, saying:

"I start smashing him. Hit him for probably 1 or 2 sixes and a few fours and then eventually I got an inside edge onto the stump"

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup is scheduled for June and will be co-hosted by the USA.