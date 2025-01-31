  • home icon
  "It's a no-brainer for me" - Gabby Thomas reveals the favorite of her three gold medals from Paris Olympics

By Ravleen Kaur
Modified Jan 31, 2025 18:06 GMT
Athletics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 15 - Source: Getty
Gabby Thomas signed up for the Grand Slam Track’s inaugural season last year. The two-time Olympian athlete who specializes in 100m and 200m sprints, recently discussed her favorite Olympic gold medal from the three she won at the Paris Olympics 2024.

The former Harvard University running star, Thomas, recently appeared in media personality Kylie Kelce’s podcast, “Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce”. She discussed many aspects of her life, including which one of her medals took the top spot and was the closest to her.

“I mean that's a no-brainer for me. It's going to be my individual 200 meter medal. I mean the relay medals are incredible. I love them, you get to be part of a team which is a little bit different for track and field but that 200 meter medal like I mean that's so many years in the making. And I know I was out there by myself running it but it really is kind of a team effort that goes into it,” she stated. [19:21 onwards]

Thomas continued (20:14 onwards):

“It's the years of preparation that went into it, all the hard work, all the sacrifices and I felt all of that in that one moment. So I mean that's my favorite.”

The two-time World Championship medallist, Gabby Thomas, disclosed that her individual 200m gold medal was her “favourite,” while adding that the relays were important for her as well. She focused on all the individuals who had a major role in her acclaimed Olympic journey.

Gabby Thomas discloses her inspirational role model in her journey of hard work and success

Gabby Thomas at The Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty
Gabby Thomas has become one of the top sprinters in track and field and has many achievements to her name. She has won 22 conference titles and five Olympic medals. During her appearance on “The Daily Show,” she revealed that her inspirational role model was her mother.

“I mean, my mom has believed in me since I've been born. I grew up with a single mom. I grew up with her and my twin brother. And she has done everything for us from-- you know, she started as a waitress, and then worked her way, and now is a professor of an endowed chairman professorship at the University of Michigan,” she shared [2:10 onwards].

She continued:

“I've watched her my entire life work really hard for something and to make her dream happen. And she's always instilled in me the importance of not only education but going after your dreams and giving back to your community. And so she was the best role model that I could have ever imagined having.”

The history-making sprinter, Gabby Thomas, worked relentlessly to achieve success by looking up to her mother. While focusing on her track career, Thomas did not sideline her academics. She graduated from Harvard University and completed her Master's from the University of Texas Health Science Center. She wishes to pursue health equity in the future, reflecting on her principle of community growth.

