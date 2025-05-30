“It's one of the most frustrating parts of this sport” - NCAA Champion Parker Wolfe announces heartbreaking update to college career

Parker Wolfe has been one of the most promising distance runners the NCAA has seen in recent years. The youngster won the 5000m national championship in 2024, but recently announced that he would not be able to defend his title this season as he shared a heartbreaking injury update.

Ad

Wolfe has been making waves in the track and field world since his high school days, where he won multiple state championships. In 2021, the runner signed with the University of North Carolina. Despite a slow start to his collegiate career, he quickly established himself as a threat in the NCAA, setting a school record in the indoor 5000m in 2023. A year later, the youngster had his breakout season, winning two silvers at the 2024 NCAA Indoor Championships, and the 5000m title at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Ad

Trending

Parker Wolfe got his senior season with the Tar Heels off to a strong start, winning the 5000m and 10,000 races at the 2025 ACC Outdoor Track & Field Championships. However, he recently revealed that a recurring foot injury will keep him out for the rest of the NCAA season, putting an abrupt end to his collegiate career. Taking to Instagram, he wrote,

“Well, I didn't think I'd be ending my college career this early, but here we are. After just getting back into the thick of it, I unfortunately won't be able to toe the line this weekend. Been trying to deal with a foot injury that just won't cooperate. It's one of the most frustrating parts of this sport, but hoping to be on the track soon. To my teammates and coaches, thank you for everything over these past 4 years. I couldn't ask for better people in my corner. This isn't the way we wanted to end things, but the future is bright.”

Ad

Ad

Parker Wolfe hailed as ‘next great American distance runner’ by coach Chris Miltenberg

Wolfe at the 2025 NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field Championships (Image Source: Getty)

While Parker Wolfe will not be able to complete his NCAA journey with the University of North Carolina, the young runner still has plenty to look forward to. Earlier this year, in an interview with Citius Magazine, UNC Head Coach Chris Miltenberg hailed Wolfe and his teammate Ethan Strand as the ‘next two great American distance runners’, saying,

Ad

“I do think everyday that I’m looking at the next two great American distance runners. I say that not just because they’re my guys, but I’ve seen enough now that I’m like, ‘Yeah. These are the next two great American distance runners’.”

Prior to UNC, Miltenberg was the head coach at Stanford University, where he coached two-time Olympic bronze-medalist Grant Fisher.

Parker Wolfe has already proven himself as a threat on the senior-level, with his most impressive result being a third-place finish at the 2024 US Olympic Trials. Despite his NCAA career having come to an end, fans will be excited to see what Wolfe accomplishes in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More