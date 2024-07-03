NCAA champions who won titles at U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials 2024 ft. McKenzie Long and Parker Valby

The U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials 2024 witnessed a few NCAA athletes, including McKenzie Long, Salif Mane, and Parker Valby, secure their Olympic quotas. The trials were held at the Hayward Field in Eugene Oregon, from June 21 to 30.

McKenzie Long showed her exceptional skills by placing second in the women's 200m behind Gabby Thomas and Brittny Brown to grab the Olympic spot. She achieved this feat by clocking a remarkable time of 21.91 seconds. Michigan State's athlete Heath Baldwin dominated the men's decathlon event at the Olympic Track and Field Trials after scoring a whopping total of 8625 points.

He defeated Zach Ziemek and Harrison Williams, who scored 8,516 and 8,384 points, respectively. Salif Mane topped the men's triple jump event after marking a distance of 17.52m to surpass Russell Robinson (17.01m ) and Donald Scott (16.87m).

Georgia's track and field athlete Aaliyah Butler was placed in second position after defeating the World Championships gold medalist Alexis Holmes. While Holmes recorded 49.78s, Butler posted her personal best time of 49.71s.

List of NCAA athletes who secured victories at the 2024 Olympic Track and Field Trials to secure an Olympic spot:

Heath Baldwin (Michigan State): Men's Decathlon - 8625 Salif Mane (FDU): Men's triple jump - 17.52m Aaliyah Butler (Georgia): Women's 400 meters - 49.71s Rachel Glenn (Arkansas): Women's high jump - 1.94m McKenzie Long (Ole Miss): Women's 200 meters - 21.91s Nico Young (Northern Arizona): Men's 10,000 meters (10K) - 27:52.40 Juliette Whittaker (Stanford) - Women's 800 meters - 1:58.45 Grace Stark (Florida) - Women's 100 meter hurdles - 12.31s Jasmine Jones (Southern California - USC): Women's 400 meter hurdles -52.77s Brynn King (Roberts Wesleyan): Women's Pole vault - 4.73m Jaida Ross (Oregon): Women's Shot put - 19.60m James Corrigan (BYU): Men's Steeplechase - 8:26.78 Veronica Fraley (Vanderbilt) Women's discus - 62.54m

NCAA athletes who secured victory at the 2024 Olympic Track and Field Trials but missed the Olympic spot

Parker Valby, who secured a gold medal in the 10,000m at the 2024 NCAA Championships, fell short of qualifying for the Paris Olympics at the 2024 Olympic Track and Field Trials even after securing second place in the event at the Trials. She registered a time of 31:41.56 to secure the second place, whereas the qualifying standard for the event is 30:40.00.

The list of NCAA athletes who secured victories at the 2024 Olympic Track and Field Trials but fell short of securing an Olympic spot is given below:

Jeremiah Davis (Florida State): Men's long jump - Place: 1st - 8.20m Charity Hufnagel ( Kentucky): Women's high jump - Place: 1st - 1.94m Malcolm Clemons (Florida): Men's long jump - Place: 2nd - 8.18m Russell Robinson (Miami FL): Men's triple jump - Place: 2nd - 17.01m Parker Valby (Florida): Women's 10,000 meters (10K) | Place: 2nd - 31:41.56 Jayden Ulrich (Louisville): Women's discus - Place: 2nd - 62.63m Caleb Snowden (Arkansas-Pine Bluff): Men's High jump - Place: 2nd - 2.27m Tyus Wilson (Nebraska): Men's High jump - Place: 3rd - 2.24m Parker Wolfe (North Carolina): Men's 5000 meters (5K) - Place: 3rd - 13:10.75

