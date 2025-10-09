"It's not the person bailing you out" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian talks about helping Michael Johnson from $19 million payment struggles

Serena Williams' husband opened up about helping Michael Johnson out of the $19 million struggles as the latter's brainchild, the Grand Slam Track league, failed to pay promotional fees and prize money to the participating athletes and winners. Johnson's track league launched in Jamaica this year with a promise to revolutionize track, but stopped abruptly before the last stop in Los Angeles.

Michael Johnson, an eight-time Olympic gold medalist, announced the launch of GST in 2024, following a financial commitment of $30 million from strategic partners and investors. The first edition of the league witnessed Olympic and World champions shine in their respective events. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Melissa Jeffersen-Wooden, Gabby Thomas, Kenny Bednarek, and Josh Kerr were the ones to look out for.

However, all the aforementioned athletes are owed millions of dollars in prize money, and everyone’s patience has been wearing thin since then. Sources later revealed that the initial amount Johnson announced was never secured. Instead, he began working with $13 million and admitted that the payment delays were due to drug-testing protocols and adjustments to tariffs under President Trump.

In a recent conversation, Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, who also launched Athlos last year and will soon host the second edition, expressed that it surprised him that track legend Johnson bagged $30 million. Now that the latter is in debt, the 'Ready Set Go' podcast hosts Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green asked when Ohanian would help Johnson in his tough time.

The tech pundit laughed and replied that it's usually the person in trouble reaching out and not the other way around.

"Under the premise of the question is interesting because if I'm in trouble, I'm usually the one making the call to someone else, right? It's not the person bailing you out is not the one usually calling up asking for the thing, right? It usually goes the other way," he said. (1:14:10 onwards)

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian's Athlos' second edition will take place on October 10, 2025.

Serena Williams' husband took a dig at Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track with a new development in Athlos

Serena Williams' husband at the WSJ's Future of Everything 2025 - Source: Getty

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has been an active supporter of women's sports and invested in several clubs, including the NWSL's new franchise, Angel City FC. He promised a prize money of six times that of the Diamond League at the first edition of Athlos, and the winners received their payouts within three business days. But this time, the Reddit co-founder took it up a notch by introducing instant payouts and a bonus $250,000 for world records.

Throwing shade at Michael Johnson's GST for failing to meet the financial needs, Ohanian took pride in his new development and wrote:

"Admin is going TOO hard: instant payments?? $250K world-record bonus!?!? ATHLOS changed the game, again"

Serena Williams' husband's Athlos will feature Olympic champions, Tara Davis-Woodhall, ShaCarri Richardson, and Faith Kipyegon, going for wins and records.

