Fred Kerley reacts as Alexis Ohanian's Athlos' announces instant payments amid Grand Slam Track's payment struggles

Fred Kerley made his feelings known about Alexis Ohanian's Athlos NYC meet offering instant payments and world-record bonuses to eligible athletes after a new partnership. This development has come amid Kerley and other athletes facing payment concerns with Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track.Ohanian's women-only track meet, Athlos, recently announced their partnership with Cash App, ensuring the athletes get paid fast. They will be the official payments sponsor of the event, and they are enabling immediate payments for all the eligible athletes as soon as the result is announced.Along with this, the sponsors have also offered a $250,000 world-record bonus for any athlete who surpasses the global mark at the event, which is scheduled to take place on October 11. Taking to X, Ohanian opened up about this news, writing:&quot;👀admin is going TOO hard: instant payments?? $250K world-record bonus!?!? ATHLOS changed the game, again.&quot;Alexis Ohanian @alexisohanianLINK👀 admin is going TOO hard: instant payments?? $250K world-record bonus!?!? ATHLOS changed the game, againThis garnered Kerley's attention, who dropped a reaction on X, replying to the aforementioned tweet, writing:&quot;Right to pocket money🔥🔥🔥🔥&quot; wrote Fred Kerley.Fred Kerley @fkerley99LINKRight to pocket money 🔥🔥🔥🔥In the beginning of the 2025 season, Kerley competed at the Grand Slam Track event, which is currently undergoing a severe financial crisis. He is yet to receive the $25,000 prize money, and several other athletes are also awaiting payment.Johnson has announced that the 2026 edition of the GST will not take place until all outstanding payments to athletes are resolved. Amid these developments in the track circuit, the American sprinter is currently facing a two-year ban. Kerley got suspended by AIU in August 2025 for missing three drug tests in a year, and following this setback, he has announced his participation in the no-testing Enhanced Games 2026.Fred Kerley made his feelings known about handling criticism after enrolling for Enhanced Games With his decision to participate in the Enhanced Games, Fred Kerley became the first American and first track athlete to commit to the no-testing Enhanced Games, slated for May 2026. Following this decision, he has been receiving extreme backlash, and opening up about this, he recently made his feelings known about handling the hate by penning a note on X.Opening up about the criticism, he said that change is a constant and significant part of life. Further talking about how 'judgement is easy' and transformation is tough, he said:&quot;Change is not something to fear; it's the only constant that guarantees growth. When you resist change, you stay locked in the past, but when you embrace it, you step into the future that's waiting for you. The world will always have people who criticize, because judgment is easy and transformation is hard. Morality isn't defined by those who point fingers. It's defined by the courage of the one who dares to evolve,&quot; wrote Fred Kerley.Highlighting how he has been misunderstood and judged, he added:&quot;When you're judged, misunderstood, or doubted, it's a sign that you've broken away from the ordinary path. And that's where real winning happens, not in the approval of the crowd, but in the quiet proof that you're building something greater than fear, greater than doubt, greater than the past.&quot;Fred Kerley recently reacted to the prize money gap between Oblique Seville and the tennis player, Carlos Alcaraz, as the former earned $70K for winning a world title, while the latter won $5M for claiming the US Open title.