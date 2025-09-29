Tara Davis-Woodhall & Fred Kerley react to prize money gap as Oblique Seville earns $70K for world title vs Carlos Alcaraz's $5M US Open win

Fred Kerley and Tara Davis-Woodhall voiced their concerns about the disparity in prize money across different sports. The former is currently facing a two-year ban, and the latter recently competed at the World Athletics Championships.

Kerley got suspended by AIU (Athletics Integrity Unit) in August this year for missing three drug tests in one year. Following this decision, he became the first American and first track athlete to commit to the no-testing Enhanced Games, which will take place in May 2026. On the other hand, Davis-Woodhall recently solidified her legacy in the long jump after earning her first World Champion title.

Amid their ongoing endeavors, they recently reacted to the prize money gap between Oblique Seville's $70K prize for his 100m win at the World Championships and tennis player Carlos Alcaraz's prize of $5 million for his US Open win. A user on Instagram posted the prize money gaps between the players, which garnered the attention of the Davis-Woodhall and Kerley.

Davis-Woodhall highlighted the concern by reposting it on her official Instagram handle, and the sprinter added a quote that read:

"Paid us," wrote Fred Kerley.

Here is the snippet of their reactions:

Davis-Woodhall and Kerley's repost

Fred Kerley made his feelings known about handling criticism after joining Enhanced Games

Fred Kerley has been receiving some backlash for his decision to join the Enhanced Games after being banned for two years for missing drug tests. Reflecting on his situation, the sprinter opened up about handling the criticism, stating that change is a significant part of life.

Talking about the criticism, he further wrote on X that judgement is easy; however, 'transformation is hard'.

"Change is not something to fear; it's the only constant that guarantees growth. When you resist change, you stay locked in the past, but when you embrace it, you step into the future that's waiting for you. The world will always have people who criticize, because judgment is easy and transformation is hard. Morality isn't defined by those who point fingers. It's defined by the courage of the one who dares to evolve," wrote Fred Kerley.

Further opening up about being judged, misunderstood, and doubted for not choosing the common path, he added:

"When you're judged, misunderstood, or doubted, it's a sign that you've broken away from the ordinary path. And that's where real winning happens, not in the approval of the crowd, but in the quiet proof that you're building something greater than fear, greater than doubt, greater than the past."

Fred Kerley recently clapped back at the haters by penning a five-word message on X amid his provisional ban.

