  • "The world will always have people who criticize"- Fred Kerley shares raw thoughts after backlash for joining enhanced games amid provisional ban

By Adityan Pillai
Modified Sep 26, 2025 03:07 GMT
Fred Kerley at the Silesia Diamond League Chorzow 2024 - Source: Getty

Fred Kerley expressed his thoughts after receiving backlash for announcing his decision to join the enhanced games amid his provisional suspension. The American athlete was provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit for whereabouts failures, and Kerley had notified the AIU about his decision to contest the decision.

After the suspension, Kerley was away from the circuit as the top athletes in the world competed in the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. Amid the global event, Kerley announced that he would be a part of the inaugural edition of the enhanced games, which is slated to launch in 2026. The enhanced games allow athletes to compete with performance-enhancing drugs under medical supervision.

Fred Kerley penned down his thoughts with a detailed message on X and shared how change is the only constant that helps an individual to grow. Moreover, reflecting on the criticism, Kerley shared that making judgments is easy; however, preparing for a transformation is a very tough task.

"Change is not something to fear; it's the only constant that guarantees growth. When you resist change, you stay locked in the past, but when you embrace it, you step into the future that's waiting for you. The world will always have people who criticize, because judgment is easy and transformation is hard. Morality isn't defined by those who point fingers. It's defined by the courage of the one who dares to evolve," he wrote.
Moreover, Kerley spoke about not being influenced by the people's approval and doubts as he weighed in on building something greater.

"When you're judged, misunderstood, or doubted, it's a sign that you've broken away from the ordinary path. And that's where real winning happens, not in the approval of the crowd, but in the quiet proof that you're building something greater than fear, greater than doubt, greater than the past," he added.
This is a developing article and will be updated soon.

