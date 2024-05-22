“It was a scratch but I loved it”- Tara Davis-Woodhall reveals the best jump of her life 

Tara Davis-Woodhall is cementing herself as a formidable contender ahead of the Olympic season. At the recent Adidas Atlanta City Games on May 18, the 25-year-old athlete recorded her personal best jump with a distance of 7.17m.

During the games on Saturday, Davis-Woodhall secured the highest position on the leaderboard of the women's outdoor long jump category, leaving behind fellow American Quanesha Burks and Ese Brume, who recorded distances of 6.89m and 6.87m, respectively.

Right before hitting the mark, the track and field star faced two foul jumps on her third and fourth attempts. Davis-Woodhall was, however, quick to shake it off. She took to her Instagram account, to share a post on her story that showed her mid-run.

"I knew it was a scratch but when I saw the red flag it took me out," she wrote. "literally."

Regardless, Davis-Woodhall was proud of her final results.

"Guys this was my best jump of my life. It was a scratch but I loved it," she added.

Screenshot of Tara Davis-Woodhall's Instagram story.

Incidentally, the long jump sensation celebrated her 25th birthday on May 20, days after her latest win. Safe to say, Davis-Woodhall is in fantastic form ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"Cheers to a quarter century" - Tara Davis-Woodhall celebrates 25th birthday in the Olympic year

Tara Davis-Woodhall poses for a portrait during the 2024 Team USA Media Summit at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

Davis-Woodhall competed at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and finished in second place at the Summer Olympic Trials. However, she ended the season in sixth place in Japan after recording a jump of 6.84m.

Reflecting on her life, Davis-Woodhall penned an emotional and heartwarming message for her fans on social media. She expressed her gratitude while acknowledging the challenges she faced in her journey.

"As I turn 25 I can say I have successfully achieved that goal," she wrote. "I wanted to embrace everything that the universe threw at me. I went through so many challenges and have achieved such great success all within this year. Each one taught me great lessons. 25 is the year I use those lessons and put them to use. Cheers to a quarter century 🌏 Thank you for following along. Get ready."

Tara Davis-Woodhall will be seen competing at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials, which are slated from June 21 to 30 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. The American athlete will compete in Eugene to secure a spot for the Paris Games.