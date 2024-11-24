"It is something that you have never seen before on Dancing With the Stars"- Stephen Nedoroscik and partner Rylee excited ahead of show's final

  • home icon
By Nancy Singh
Modified Nov 24, 2024 04:25 GMT
Stephen Nedoroscik and his dance partner, Rylee Arnold- Source: Getty

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold recently exuded excitement about getting into the final week of Dancing With the Stars. The dance partners opened up about their final performance at the show, calling it 'special.'

Nedoroscik and Arnold advanced to the finals of the show after scoring 25/30 and 28/30 points in Cha-Cha and ballroom dance styles in the semi-final episode. All the competitors of the show, including Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten, Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson, Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong, Dabby Amendola and Whitney Carson, have also reached the finals and are vying for the trophy.

Rylee Arnold recently shared a video on her Instagram story where she and the gymnast spoke about their final performance. The 19-year-old excitedly spoke about them being in the final week and gave detailed information about the upcoming performance.

"So crazy.. How are you feeling? I can't believe it you guys, this is like my biggest dream come true right now; being a part of this week, like, this is our final week, this is our final personal days together and its honestly so sad, I'm gonna miss it so much, but it's been so special, we've got two amazing dances this week, we got a redemption dance, which is a concept, so we are very excited to redeem ourselves on that one because his frame has proved so much already, we are very excited for that one and then obviously our freestyle. All I am gonna say about that is it is something that you have never seen before on DWTS and it's gonna be special," said Rylee Arnold.
Rylee Arnold's Instagram story

Rylee Arnold opened up about partnering with Stephen Nedoroscik for DWTS

Rylee Arnold recently shared a heartfelt post about performing alongside Stephen Nedoroscik on the reality dance show Dancing With the Stars. The 19-year-old has always been appreciative of the gymnast's dance skills from the very first day of the show and always shares sweet notes for him on social media. She again shared a post on Instagram and showcased gratitude toward him for making her dream come true of entering the finals.

The caption of the post read:

"I’m the luckiest to have Steve on this journey with me and I know for a fact we were paired together for a reason cause I truly have made a lifelong friend out of him and it has been the most happy, fulfilling and most amazing season I could ever ask for🥹 So Steve THANK YOU!!!! WE DID IT!!!!!! 😭😭😭 now let’s go kill the finale!!!!🥳"

Nedoroscik also shared his feelings in the comment section and said:

"You have made this journey unforgettable. I'm so blessed to have you by my side. Let's enjoy every last moment we have and give it our all this week.”

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold will perform in the finals of Dancing With the Stars on November 26, 2024.

