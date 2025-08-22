  • home icon
  "It still burns" - Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick opens up about missing NCAA Championship Final by narrow margin

By Janhavi Shinde
Published Aug 22, 2025 05:22 GMT
2024 Division I Women
Nebraska Volleyball senior Rebekah Allick (Image via: Getty)

Ahead of competing in the 2025 season as a senior, Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick reflected on the program narrowly missing the title at the 2024 NCAA Championships. The Cornhuskers earned a spot to compete in the semifinal round after defeating Creighton 3-2.

However, the squad fell short before Penn State's dominant performance, 3-2, ending their quest before the final round. Had the Huskers won the semifinal against Penn State, they would have competed in their seventh final round. In a recent interview with Hail Varsity, she looked back at the match, stating it was tough but admirable.

She further added that while she showed sportsmanship on the court after the heartbreaking defeat, she felt a mix of anger and sadness after giving everything.

"It still burns," Allick said. "It was just different. You know, my freshman year, that was a freaking fluke. That was infuriating. And then my sophomore year, that was just brutal. An absolute beatdown on national television. So, yeah, kudos to Texas. And then Penn State, man, that is just like a gritty match."
Allick added:

"At the end of the game, I was wishing them luck and, you know, telling them to go kick some butt. Um, yeah. Yeah. So, like in the name of sportsmanship, honestly, I was like, "Okay, like I tip my hat to you." But leaving and like sitting in the locker room, it was just like a mixture of anger, sadness, and like I don't know cuz I feel like I left everything out on the floor."
Rebekah Allick also mentioned that the 2024 loss was more bearable than the 2023 defeat, when the team lost the title to Texas 3-0.

Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick opens up on competing in her senior year

In an interview with Big Ten Volleyball, Rebekah Allick opened up about competing in her senior year for the Huskers, stating that, irrespective of the decision that she becomes the captain or not, she has the role of maintaining the culture alive.

"I think, in any community or any group, typically the oldest in the room, do set the tone and like she (Dani Busboom Kelly) talked about, the girls will decide who gets the title for captain, but there is also a responsibility in being a senior and keeping the culture alive." (8:27 onwards)

Shortly after the interview, Rebekah Allick was declared as the captain alongside Bergen Reilly and Andi Jackson. The Huskers will compete in their first faceoff of the season against the University of Pittsburgh in the AVCA First Serve showcase at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Edited by Janhavi Shinde
