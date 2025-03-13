"It was v emotional getting to reconnect"- Alex Cooper makes her feelings known after witnessing massive success post signing deal with NWSL

Podcast star Alex Cooper recently shared her thoughts on the huge success of signing the National Women's Soccer League deal. Known for her podcast 'Call Her Daddy,' Cooper partnered with NWSL through her beverage brand, Unwell Hydration.

The podcaster inked a season-long sponsorship agreement with NWSL, boosting the league's efforts to resonate with and motivate young women. According to WSJ, the $3 million deal includes Cooper appearing at games for promotion.

She recently expressed her gratitude and excitement about partnering with the NWSL, calling it a major milestone in her career. Further, she also reflected on the success of the opening weekend. Sharing a few glimpses from the 2025 edition of the NWSL Challenge Cup, held on March 7, 2025, she wrote:

"Hands down one of the most full circle holy shit moments of my career. I am beyond grateful to the NWSL for believing in @drinkunwell ⚽️👏 Opening weekend was such an incredible success. It was v emotional getting to reconnect and spend time with former teammates."

"The amount of Daddy Gang who came out to experience their first women’s soccer game was epic. I can’t wait to share what we have coming this season 👀," Cooper added.

In the carousel of pictures, Cooper was seen delighting in the thrilling game. She was also seen conversing with Washington Spirit's Trinity Rodman. The Washington Spirit lifted the Challenge Cup after a thrilling penalty shootout. The Challenge Cup also featured pop-up experiences for Unwell, exclusive ticket deals, and co-branded merchandise.

"Absolute dream come true" - Alex Cooper expressed her joy in signing a deal with NSWL while reflecting on her soccer journey

Alex Cooper competed as a Division 1 soccer player at Boston University before beginning her podcasting journey. Looking back at her soccer journey, she expressed her thrill in having Unwell Hydration as the official partner of NWSL.

"UNWELL HYDRATION 🤝 NATIONAL WOMEN’S SOCCER LEAGUE ⚽️😭👏🏼 I grew up my entire life playing soccer… it will always be a part of my identity and was a huge motivation when I was creating @drinkunwell❤️," Cooper wrote. "Being able to be the official hydration partner of the @nwsl is an absolute dream come true and I am SO excited for everything we have in store for you this season 💪🏼 WOMEN SUPPORTING WOMEN… it’s just the beginning lfg."

With soccer having played a big part in her life, Alex Cooper also expressed her excitement for the season and emphasized the power of women supporting women.

