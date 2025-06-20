Jade Carey, Hezly Rivera, USA Gymnastics, and others react to Dulcy Caylor's victorious run at Pan American Gymnastics Championships

Jade Carey, Hezly Rivera, USA Gymnastics, and others praised Dulcy Caylor for her remarkable run at the 2025 Pan American Gymnastics Championships in Panama City. Caylor represented the American team alongside Jayla Hang, Gabrielle Hardie, Hezly Rivera, and Tiana Sumanasekera.

The USA squad dominated the team event after collecting 164.765 points to defeat the Canadian and Brazilian squads, who posted 151.633 and 151.466, respectively. Caylor also competed in the all-around event and settled in fourth place (52.600 points) after scoring 14.267 on vault, 12.100 on uneven bars, 13.433 on balance beam, and 12.800 on floor. Hang topped the event by registering 55.300 points.

Caylor expressed her joy in representing the American team on the world stage, writing:

"Pan American Championships🇵🇦 So grateful to be a part of this group and represent Team USA🇺🇸 -> U.S. Classic."

Caylor's notable performance received praise from multiple gymnasts, including the three-time Olympic medalist Jade Carey, who wrote:

"So proud!!"

Rivera, a Paris Olympic medalist and 2025 Pan American Championships bronze medalist (all-around and balance beam), also expressed her pride and admiration.

"So proud!! love you 💕"

The USA Gymnastics also wished her while raising the anticipation for the 2025 US Classic in July.

"🥳👏 Yay! See you at Classic! USA Gym"

Jayla Thuy Hang, who won a medal in every event in Panama City, added:

"Had the best time!!💗" and "Proud of you dulcy!!"

Jade Carey receives the 2025 AAI Award for her incredible performance throughout the collegiate season

Jade Carey of the Oregon State Beavers during the Division I Women's Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo via Getty Images)

Jade Carey was named the winner of the prestigious 2025 AAI Award. This honor is presented to the top senior female gymnast in the nation for her dedication, leadership, and excellence in the sport since 1982. The Olympic gold medalist was honored with the award over Jordan Bowers (Oklahoma), Audrey Davis (Oklahoma), Aleah Finnegan (LSU), Grace McCallum (Utah), and Leanne Wong (Florida).

After earning 51 event titles in 13 appearances, Carey holds the program record for career event titles (168), perfect 10s (16). She joined the Oregon Women's gymnastics team in 2022 as a freshman.

Following her Paris Olympics run, Carey announced her decision to focus on her collegiate gymnastics and stay dormant from elite competition in 2025. She became the fourth gymnast from the program to earn the award after Mary Ayotte-Law (1982), Joy Selig (1991) and Chari Knight (1994).

