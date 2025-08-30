Jakob Ingebrigtsen announces return to track after missing entire outdoor season due to injury

Months after navigating an injury and staying away from competing, Jakob Ingebrigtsen announced his return to track. Ingebrigtsen has been dormant from the sport since winning two gold medals in the 1500m and 3,000m at the World Indoor Championships in March in Nanjing, China. In the same month, he also dominated the 1500m and 3000m at the European Indoor Championships in Apeldoorn, Netherlands.Ingebrigtsen also missed the indoor season last year due to an Achilles injury. The nagging injury has now halted his outdoor season, where the Norwegian was forced to pull out from Ostrava Golden Spike on June 24, the Bowerman Mile at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene on July 5, and the Diamond League meetings in Poland and Belgium. However, the two-time Olympic gold medalist is now gearing up for his comeback while training in St. Moritz, Switzerland. The Olympian and World Champion recently announced his comeback at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo in September and wrote:&quot;See you in Tokyo? 🤷🏻‍♂️&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs a reigning champion, Ingebrigtsen is poised to compete in the 5000m event. He will aim to win his third consecutive gold medal in the event at the stage. The Norwegian middle- and long-distance runner will also compete at the 1,500m. Ingebrigtsen earned the spot in the event after clocking 3:27.83 at last year’s Lausanne Diamond League. The Olympian is ranked in sixth place on the leaderboard for the World Athletics Championships. Jakob Ingebrigtsen opens up on his training ahead of the World Championships appearance Jakob Ingebrigtsen at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China. (Photo by Getty Images)Ahead of his appearance at the World Athletics Championships, Jakob Ingebrigtsen updated fans on his training in Switzerland. In a video on his YouTube channel, Ingebrigtsen stated that although the training is going well, he still needs to make a few improvements to be ready for the Championships. &quot;I had a very good track session a couple of days ago. So, definitely pointing in the right direction. A lot more to improve and a lot more things need to be done for me to be 100% prepared for the World Championship. I think in the next two or three weeks, we will get a lot of answers on what type of training that I’m doing and what I can do, and also in terms of fitness.&quot;&quot;I think that is going to lead up to a very exciting mid-September, where, worst case scenario, we will have to change things a little bit and maybe do something a little bit different,” Jakob Ingebrigtsen added. (0:55 onwards)Jakob Ingebrigtsen clinched gold medals in the 1500m at Tokyo and 5000m at the Paris Games.