Jakob Ingebrigtsen shows support for women’s sports donning a statement t-shirt during off-season

Jakob Ingebrigtsen recently posted a picture of him wearing a “Everyone Watches Women’s Sports” t-shirt amid track off-season. This comes after his participation at the World Athletics Championships held in Tokyo, Japan.He made his outdoor season debut directly at the World Championships due to an injury sustained earlier in 2025 that delayed his season opener. As a result, he skipped several Diamond League events and was unable to defend his Diamond League Final title, which he had won in the 1500m in 2024.In an Instagram post, Jakob Ingebrigtsen shared a picture of himself wearing a white t-shirt in support of women’s sports, standing alongside his wife, Elisabeth Asserson Ingebrigtsen, as they posed together. He captioned the post:“As they should 🥳🤝🏽 #EWWS @nike @togethxr” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe t-shirt was launched by Nike and TOGETHXR through a partnership aimed at promoting women’s sports, debuting in March 2025. The collaboration also introduced other apparel items, including hoodies and caps. Notably, the 25-year-old has been a long-time partner of Nike.Although Ingebrigtsen debuted in the 2025 outdoor season late in September, he had impressed during the indoor season, winning both the 1500m and 3000m at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in March.Jakob Ingebrigtsen reacts after concluding his World Athletics Championships campaignJakob Ingebrigtsen at World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: GettyJakob Ingebrigtsen shared his thoughts following his World Championships campaign. He qualified for the men’s 5000m final but finished tenth with a time of 13:02.00, missing out on a podium spot at the Worlds in Tokyo.Following the end of his campaign at the championships, he penned a note reflecting on his performance and expressed his gratitude to everyone who supported him, writing:“Go big or go home! 🇳🇴🙌 The only thing worse than finishing 10th would have been watching the World Championships happen from home. I run because I love competition and I will never miss an opportunity to test myself against the best. Thank you to everyone for the support these past few challenging months. I don’t need to tell you that I will be back.”Notably, after the competitions in Tokyo, he spent a few extra days there enjoying his downtime with his wife Elisabeth Asserson and daughter Filippa, while engaging with his interests in cars and Pokémon. He also shared on Instagram that his off-season break was coming to an end, with winter training set to resume soon.