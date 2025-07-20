  • home icon
  "Jamaica needs to do better with their athletes"- Olympic silver medalist Wayne Pinnock breaks silence about allegiance switch to Turkey 

By Adityan Pillai
Modified Jul 20, 2025 01:00 GMT
Paris 2024 - Athletics - Source: Getty
Olympic silver medalist Wayne Pinnock at Paris 2024 - Athletics - Source: Getty

Olympic silver medalist Wayne Pinnock opened up about his allegiance switch from Jamaica to Turkey. The 24-year-old made an appearance at the London Diamond League and competed in the men's long jump.

Wayne Pinnock was one of the first four athletes who were reported to have switched their allegiance from Jamaica at the beginning of the 2025 outdoor season. Pinnock spoke about the reasons surrounding his decision in an interview at the London Diamond League and revealed that he made the tough choice after considering his family's future.

Moreover, Pinnock opened up about the hardships of being a track athlete. He expressed his gratitude for receiving the opportunity to switch his allegiance to Turkey and shared that he would have regretted it if he had turned down the opportunity.

"Honestly, for me personally, I'm doing this for my family. There is a life after track, and I feel like we don't really have a lot in the sport. So, you know, if we could make as much as possible. I mean, I love my country, I do love my country, but loyals don't pay bills as well all know. I'm just grateful that God gave me this opportunity, and I feel like if I had turned down this opportunity, I would have regretted it," he said.
Furthermore, Pinnock shared his thoughts on the support provided to Jamaican athletes by the association and expressed that he hoped that the situation would improve in the future.

"I think Jamaica needs to do better with their athletes. I'm being honest, if I decide to get hurt right now, I know Jamaica is not going to put me back on my feet for sure, and I do know that. I'm going to spend money out of my own pocket. If I could get an opportunity where someone will look out for me because I’ve been doing good for my country & never even got an email from no one saying congratulations before,” he added.
This is a developing article and will be updated soon.

About the author
Adityan Pillai

Adityan Pillai

Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.

To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.

With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.

He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work.

Edited by Adityan Pillai
