Jamaican National Trials Predictions 2025 ft. Shericka Jackson, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Oblique Seville

The recently commenced and most anticipated Jamaican National Trials feature elite athletes, including Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson and Oblique Seville.

The Trials commenced on Thursday, June 26, and will conclude on Sunday, June 29, 2025, at Kingston's National Stadium. It will also serve as the qualifying event for the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan, in September.

On that note, let's take a look at athletes who are likely to dominate events at the 2025 Jamaican National Trials.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in women's 100m

The women's 100m at the Trials is poised to steal the spotlight, with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson vying for the top place, in what would be the former's last appearance at the National Stadium.

While Jackson is yet to dominate the 100m dash at the World Championships circuit, Fraser-Pryce is a five-time gold medalist. Fraser-Pryce also dominated the preliminary round, clocking 11.33 seconds. Her form makes her the frontrunner to win.

Oblique Seville in men's 100m

Oblique Seville has also shown his potential of topping the 100m dash. During the ongoing season, he secured second places at the Grand Slam Track in Kingston and Miami, with times of 10.08 and 9.84 seconds, respectively.

He dominated the 100m heat 2 round at the ongoing Jamaican Trials with 10.12 seconds. Considering his consistency, Seville has shown the prospect of dominating the event on Day 2 of the Trials.

Oblique Seville in men's 200m

Oblique Seville looks strong to dominate the 200m race at the 2025 Jamaican National Trials.

He posted 20.43 seconds in the event at the Kingston Slam and clocked 20.13 in Miami. Considering his improved performances, Seville is poised to top the short sprint event.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce on competing at the National Stadium for the final time

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce at the Doha Diamond League in Qatar. (Photo via Getty Images)

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce announced her decision to compete at Kingston's National Stadium for the last time during the Jamaican National Trials. She announced that she would retire after the 2024 Paris Olympics, but the Jamaican had to withdraw from the competition citing an injury.

While revealing her decision about her final National Championships, Fraser-Pryce expressed her gratitude towards fans. She said (via Jamaica Observer):

“When I stand on that track on Thursday, it's not for me, it's for you. For the love, for the support, for the encouragement, for the resilience, for the pride, for the purpose, and the passion that you have given me.

“When we talk about impact, then we talk about legacy. Legacy and impact goes hand in hand. Because I want for this generation to understand that yes we want the government to show up. We want private sector to show up. But what about us? It starts with us. It starts with just us deciding that there's more to give.”

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has won eight Olympic medals, including three gold, during her illustrious career.

