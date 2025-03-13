Jamaican U-20 Champion Skyler Franklin signs major NIL Deal with Billion-dollar brand after commitment to Louisiana State University

Skyler Franklin became one of the four athletes who joined sportswear giant Brooks in the Name, Image, and Likeness contract. The Jamaican-American who runs the U18 400m was recently signed by Louisiana State University by head coach Dennis Shaver.

Franklin, the Florida native from the Rise Preparatory Academy, competes in both Jamaican and American track events. She made waves as the only high school runner in the PUMA American Track League's Holloway Pro Classic, clocking 51.01 in the 400m to become the fastest sophomore in US history in April last year. Her effort smashed the U18 world record, making her a fierce contender for titles in 2025.

In recent news, she signed a Name, Image, and Likeness deal with the billion-dollar sportswear giant Brooks alongside three other athletes.

Franklin shared the news on her X/Twitter handle, issuing a strong message:

"When you put your trust in God, doors may close, but he opens the windows! I am extremely Blessed"

Franklin is LSU-bound as the track and field head coach Dennis Shaver recently announced that the 17-year-old will join the college program in Fall 2025. She was the No. 1 recruit for the Class of 2026 but took the opportunity to join early.

Since she holds dual citizenship, Skyler Franklin competed at the Jamaican U20 Championships in 2020, clocking 51.99s to clinch the 400m title, and 23.16s to finish with 200m silver. The 17-year-old holds the No. 2 position in Jamaican U20 history with her personal-best time of 51.01s in the 400m.

Skyler Franklin made history with her 400m feat at the 2024 Hurricane Alumni Invitational

Franklin at the Brooks PR Invitational - Source: Getty

Skyler Franklin became a force to reckon with in the 400m distance, racking up title after titles in track events. At the Hurricane Alumni Invitational in 2024, the Rise Preparatory Academy alum recorded her personal best with 51.66s in the 400m.

After her feat, she exuded excitement via her X post on April 7, 2024, writing:

"I am now the fastest sophomore is US History! I can’t believe I just ran 51.66"

She also penned an encouraging note in the comment section that read:

"Trusting Gods Plan. Trusting my coaches Process. Trusting my OWN Purpose. Equals persistent Progress. These are the rules I train by……I am Skyler Franklin."

In response to a fan comment, she opened up about being purpose-driven and focused on her future in track and field.

"I know I have so much more work to do. I’m staying focused and purpose driven."

In 2024, Skyler Franklin won the 400m title at the Nike Indoor Nationals. She was part of the gold-winning 4x400m relay at the New Balance Outdoor Nationals and also holds a personal best of 11.44s in the 100m, and 7.46s in the 60m.

