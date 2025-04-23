Jordan Bowers drops 4-word reaction of pride as NCAA Gymnastics Championships sees record viewership

Jordan Bowers of the Oklahoma Sooners shared an Instagram post cheering on the power of women's sport as the NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championship garnered 1.5 million viewers. The post from @insidegym headlined the news.

The NCAA Championship finals concluded in Fort Worth, Texas, with the Oklahoma Sooners clinging to their 7th NCAA title. The Sooners scored 198.0125 while UCLA was in second place at 197.6125. Oklahoma leads the rotations with 49.5875 on floor exercises, 49.4375 on Vault, and 49.3750 on Bars.

Bowers shared a post by @insidegym on her Instagram story. The 2025 NCAA women's gymnastics Championship saw a large amount of viewership, becoming the most-watched gymnastics postseason ever on ESPN platforms. Bowers hyped up the women's sports in the post she shared and said:

"everyone watches women's sports"

Screenshot of Jordan Bowers' Instagram story (@jordansbowers/ig)

Bowers is a seven-time NCAA Regional champion and was the 2024 Honda Sports Award finalist and the Big-12 Gymnast of the Year in 2024. She is also a seven-time NCAA All-American and has won seven Big 12 individual champion titles in vaults, bars, floor and all-around.

The Inside Gymnastics shared the record-breaking viewership at the NCAA Championships; @insidegym posted:

"👏👏👏 The Headline: 2025 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championship Final Reaches 1.5 Million Viewers During Peak! Semifinals & Final Finish as Most-Watched Gymnastics Postseason Ever on ESPN Platforms. This bodes well for more television and streaming opportunities for the sport in the future. You love to see it! "

Jordan Bowers, Faith Torrez, and Audrey Davies showcased stellar performances at the finals.

Jordan Bowers dominated the championship finals clinching the big title

Jordan Bowers became the NCAA all-around champion at the 2025 NCAA Championship. Bowers stunned the event with a dominating 39.7125 all-around score. Registering a 9.9375 on uneven bars, Bowers helped Sooners add a 49.400 in the first rotation.

Bowers then moved up and posted 9.95 in floor exercises and 9.9875 on the vault. Bowers dedicated an Instagram post as they celebrated the NCAA championship win.

Bowers said in the post:

"NATIONAL CHAMPIONS❤️ side by side through it all! blessed to be a Sooner and represent the crimson and cream with pride! 4X National Champion🫶🏼 dreams really do come true✨God’s timing is everything! BMFS❤️‍🔥"

Faith Torrez was another Oklahoma Sooners athlete who posted a strong 39.6375 just behind her teammate Jordan Bowers adding up to the 2025 NCAA Championship victory for Oklahoma Sooners.

