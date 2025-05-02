Jordan Bowers reacts as Oklahoma's Elle Mueller cites NCAA all-around champ & past seniors as inspiration for joining program

Oklahoma University's senior Jordan Bowers shared a post by Inside Gymnastics on her Instagram story. The post featured Oklahoma freshman Elle Mueller.

Elle Mueller is a former elite gymnast from Twin City Twisters. Mueller made the national team twice and won gold at the 2022 City of Jesolo Trophy. She was a part of the team that won the silver at the Pan American Championship in 2022. Mueller's performance has been nothing short of spectacular. She was placed second on the floor at the Nastia Liukin Cup 2024.

The Oklahoma University senior Bowers shared a heartfelt reaction to the Sooner's freshman Mueller talking about finding inspiration from her senior teammates at Oklahoma; Jordan Bowers shared a heartfelt response with a heart emoji. Bowers posted:

"🫶🏼❤️"

Screenshot of Jordan Bower's Instagram story (@jordansbowers/ig)

Elle Mueller played a significant part in the 2025 NCAA Championship team and showcased a stellar performance on the floor and vault in the championship, adding to the Oklahoma powerhouse.

Jordan Bowers becomes National Champion as the Sooners lift their seventh NCAA Championship title

Oklahoma University's senior Jordan Bowers was outstanding as she took Oklahoma to the finish line, clinching the 2025 NCAA Championship trophy. Bowers scored a 9.9375 on the uneven bars. Oklahoma took an early lead as Bowers added another 9.9375. Keeping her form, she posted another 9.95 on the floor and 9.8875 on the vault.

Oklahoma University was leading the scoreboard at the 2025 NCAA Championship finals with 198.0125, with Utah claiming second place with 197.7625. UCLA fell to third place with 197.7375. LSU could not defend its title and fell right behind Utah and UCLA with a 197.525 on the leaderboard.

Bowers was crowned the All-Around National Champion for her outstanding performance. She shared the "dream come true" moment on her Instagram and said:

"a dream come true❤️ all-around national champion🥹 such a blessing to compete as a sooner and represent this incredible university! one more time with my girls tomorrow❤️‍🔥"

Faith Torrez was another Oklahoma University senior who played a significant role in Oklahoma's win. Torrez matched Bowers' 9.95 on floor and posted a 9.85 on vault in the final rotation. Torrez scored 39.6375, falling just a few points under Grace McCallum. McCallum posted a 39.675 on the evening of the championship. Jordan Bowers posted a 39.7125 to claim the all-around National title.

