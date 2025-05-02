  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Jordan Bowers reacts as Oklahoma's Elle Mueller cites NCAA all-around champ & past seniors as inspiration for joining program

Jordan Bowers reacts as Oklahoma's Elle Mueller cites NCAA all-around champ & past seniors as inspiration for joining program

By Shantnu Dobhal
Modified May 02, 2025 18:43 GMT
2025 NCAA Women
2025 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships - Source: Getty

Oklahoma University's senior Jordan Bowers shared a post by Inside Gymnastics on her Instagram story. The post featured Oklahoma freshman Elle Mueller.

Ad

Elle Mueller is a former elite gymnast from Twin City Twisters. Mueller made the national team twice and won gold at the 2022 City of Jesolo Trophy. She was a part of the team that won the silver at the Pan American Championship in 2022. Mueller's performance has been nothing short of spectacular. She was placed second on the floor at the Nastia Liukin Cup 2024.

The Oklahoma University senior Bowers shared a heartfelt reaction to the Sooner's freshman Mueller talking about finding inspiration from her senior teammates at Oklahoma; Jordan Bowers shared a heartfelt response with a heart emoji. Bowers posted:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"🫶🏼❤️"
Screenshot of Jordan Bower&#039;s Instagram story (@jordansbowers/ig)
Screenshot of Jordan Bower's Instagram story (@jordansbowers/ig)

Elle Mueller played a significant part in the 2025 NCAA Championship team and showcased a stellar performance on the floor and vault in the championship, adding to the Oklahoma powerhouse.

Ad

Jordan Bowers becomes National Champion as the Sooners lift their seventh NCAA Championship title

Oklahoma University's senior Jordan Bowers was outstanding as she took Oklahoma to the finish line, clinching the 2025 NCAA Championship trophy. Bowers scored a 9.9375 on the uneven bars. Oklahoma took an early lead as Bowers added another 9.9375. Keeping her form, she posted another 9.95 on the floor and 9.8875 on the vault.

Ad

Oklahoma University was leading the scoreboard at the 2025 NCAA Championship finals with 198.0125, with Utah claiming second place with 197.7625. UCLA fell to third place with 197.7375. LSU could not defend its title and fell right behind Utah and UCLA with a 197.525 on the leaderboard.

Bowers was crowned the All-Around National Champion for her outstanding performance. She shared the "dream come true" moment on her Instagram and said:

"a dream come true❤️ all-around national champion🥹 such a blessing to compete as a sooner and represent this incredible university! one more time with my girls tomorrow❤️‍🔥"
Ad

Faith Torrez was another Oklahoma University senior who played a significant role in Oklahoma's win. Torrez matched Bowers' 9.95 on floor and posted a 9.85 on vault in the final rotation. Torrez scored 39.6375, falling just a few points under Grace McCallum. McCallum posted a 39.675 on the evening of the championship. Jordan Bowers posted a 39.7125 to claim the all-around National title.

About the author
Shantnu Dobhal

Shantnu Dobhal

A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rupesh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications