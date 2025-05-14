Jordan Bowers reacts after receiving major honor for her remarkable performance at 2025 NCAA season

Jordan Bowers made her feelings known about winning the Honda Award after a stellar string of achievements at the 2025 NCAA Championships. Bowers helped the Oklahoma gymnastics team win the team title and finished on top in the all-around competition.

Bowers, who was a member of the US women's national gymnastics squad, debuted in the NCAA in the 2020-21 season. She concluded her freshman year with the National team title win at the 2022 NCAA Championships and clinched the individual silver medal on the floor. Continuing her excellence in the following season, she helped her team to the top finish at the Nationals, too.

At the 2024 NCAA Championships, she finished as a co-runner-up on the floor event and also shared the uneven bars bronze. Bowers was a formidable force in the 2025 edition, anchoring her team to Four on the Floor and winning the title, eventually. Individually, she earned 39.7125 to win the all-around gold medal and was later nominated for the Honda Sports Award alongside Aleah Finnegan, Jade Carey, and Audrey Davis.

In recent news, she won the Honda Sports Award for her achievements in gymnastics in her senior year in college. Making her feelings known in her Instagram story, she wrote:

"So beyond blessed. All glory to God."

In her final season, Bowers did it big at the SEC Championships and contributed scores to her team's second-place finish, trailing LSU. After the event, she received the SEC Gymnast of the Year for her success throughout the season.

Jordan Bowers once opened up about how her gymnastics career nearly ended due to a health setback

Jordan Bowers was a title favorite at the 2018 US Championships, but injuries cut short her campaign. The 22-year-old re-injured herself, suffering spinal disc herniation and an edema on her vertebrae before the national team camp in 2019. Later that year, she announced her retirement from elite and asserted that she would continue competing as a level 10 gymnast in Oklahoma.

During her transition, the healthcare providers were not sure of her gymnastics return, considering her injury condition. Reflecting on the tough days and how she regained her love for the sport again, Bowers said:

"My doctors weren’t sure NCAA gymnastics was even going to be possible. And, beyond the physical, I didn’t have a very good relationship with gymnastics at the time. ...I didn’t truly find my passion for the sport again until I came here. And it’s been the best feeling of my life….There were struggles, of course, but every single day felt worth it.”

Jordan Bowers won five medals at the 2018 Junior Pan American Championships: golds in the team, all-around, uneven bars, and floor, and bronze in the balance beam.

