American gymnast Jordan Bowers dropped a reaction to her fiancé Raydel Gamboa graduating from Oklahoma University. Bowers is a prominent gymnast who also attends the University of Oklahoma and has been engaged to Gamboa since 2024. Gamboa also competed in gymnastics, representing the Oklahoma Sooners Men's Gymnastics team, where he earned an individual event title in 2023.

Bowers has represented the women's gymnastics team since 2022 and recently managed to help them win the 2025 National Championship. Bowers made her breakthrough at Triniti Gymnastics under Dawn and Vern Moore and has since gone on to rack up numerous accolades. She is also a 2024 Honda Sports Award finalist, an award given to the top women's athletes in 12 NCAA-sanctioned sports. She is currently a senior at the university.

Bowers took to Instagram to share a picture of Gamboa in the traditional cap and gown, and wrote:

"HE GRADUATED 😍 so so proud ❤️,"

Still taken from Bowers' Instagram (Source: @jordansbowers/Instagram)

Gamboa announced his retirement from gymnastics, citing medical reasons. He had an accomplished career, just like Bowers, and earned All-American honors.

Jordan Bowers on the advice she would give to her younger self

Jordan Bowers at the 2025 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships - Source: Getty

Oklahoma gymnast Jordan Bowers recently revealed the advice she would give to her younger self in an interview. Bowers is one of the most decorated gymnasts to ever represent the Oklahoma Sooners, and recently became the 2025 All-Around Champion. She was also named SEC Gymnast of the Year two years in a row.

In an interview on Flipping Out with Bridget Sloan, Bowers was asked what advice she would give to her younger self, to which she said:

"I would say to just not take it as seriously, because my whole life was gymnastics, I mean obviously like still kind of is now, but everything I did was pertained around gymnastics and I was always so like uptight about it. At the end of the day it's just gymnastics you know. I also used to think that gymnastics was my identity too, so I just lived through gymnastics and that's all I did. And it's definitely not the case you know, gymnastics is not your identity, and you are definitely more of a person than you are as a gymnast, so just taking things with a grain of salt and at the end of the day, it's just gymnastics," she said [35:00 onwards]

Jordan Bowers finished her NCAA career as a 16-time All-American, going down in Oklahoma history as one of the best gymnasts to ever represent them.

