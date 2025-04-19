Jordan Bowers' heartfelt note after winning NCAA title draws reactions from Kayla DiCello, Leanne Wong & others

Several gymnasts, such as Haleigh Bryant, Kayla DiCello and others, shared their reactions as Jordan Bowers won the 2025 NCAA all-around title. This comes just a day before her team, the Oklahoma Sooners, compete at the NCAA Championships finals.
Bowers won the title over Utah Red Rocks gymnast Grace McCallum and Faith Torrez and became the first-ever Sooners member to achieve this feat after Anastasia Webb in 2021.
Bowers shared a post on her Instagram handle featuring glimpses from the National tournament. In her caption, she also expressed her happiness at winning her first NCAA all-around title of her career and eagerness to compete for her team at the finals. She wrote:
"a dream come true❤️ all-around national champion🥹 such a blessing to compete as a sooner and represent this incredible university! one more time with my girls tomorrow❤️🔥"
Last year's all-around champion, Bryant, reacted to the post and dropped a 5-word reaction on Bowers' post. She commented:
"so so proud of you!!!!"
"amazing jo ♥️🔥" commented Wong.
"so proud of you! you’re so amazing!!" wrote DiCello.
"So proud of you" wrote her teammate Addison Fatta.
Jordan Bowers will now look to conclude her collegiate stint by winning the NCAA title for the team on Saturday (April 19) at Fort Worth.
Jordan Bowers eyes a coaching role following the conclusion of her stint with the Oklahoma Sooners
Jordan Bowers opened up about her plans to coach after her Oklahoma Sooners stint. She is in her final year at the Sooners program, having been part of the team since 2022.
In an interview, Bowers said that after college, she would get married in June with her fiancé, Raydel Gamboa, following which she would follow her dream of becoming a strength and conditioning coach. Additionally, she mentioned that she had a dream to follow this path. She said, via Flipping Out With Bridget Sloan:
"So I get married in June and then going on our honeymoon after that I'm extending my undergrad and I'm going to student coach for our football and basketball teams for a strength and conditioning coach. I've always wanted to do that, be a strength and conditioning coach for a University or professional team, so my toes in the water."
During the conversation, Jordan Bowers also remarked that one of the major aspects of being a part of this job was that she could be associated with different types of sports.