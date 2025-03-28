Jordan Burroughs' wife gives hilarious warning as wrestler jokingly announces transfer portal entry

Jordan Burroughs' wife, Lauren, shared her reaction to the former champion jokingly making an announcement that he would be entering the transfer portal. The Olympic gold medalist and former NCAA wrestling champion has had a strong career, winning four consecutive World Championship titles from 2011 to 2017. In his collegiate career, Burroughs represented the University of Nebraska, and ended his freshman year with a 16-13 record.

Ad

On Instagram, Jordan jokingly announced his return to the transfer portal. The post consisted of him making references to the latest trend of collegiate athletes entering the transfer portal after the 2025 NCAA Championships. He wrote:

"After thoughtful consideration, and watching everyone else do it…I’ve decided to also enter the transfer portal. I’ll be taking my talents to the beautiful island of Jamaica. 🎶Some people say you know them can’t believe, Jamaica we have a wrestling team!🎶"

Ad

Trending

Ad

His wife, Lauren, shared her reaction to her husband's post on Instagram. Lauren is a journalist and writer, and met Jordan at the 2011 NCAA Championships. The two have five children together and have been married since 2013.

Lauren commented on the post, writing:

"I’ve got your 23andMe results honey don’t play with me 🧐."

Still taken from Jordan's Instagram (Source: @alliseeisgold/Instagram)

Lauren gave her husband a hilarious warning, referring to the popular DNA testing service called 23andMe that helps provide ancestry information.

Ad

When Jordan Burroughs reflected on his ritual with his wife ahead of wrestling events

Jordan Burroughs at the US Olympic Trials - (Image via Getty)

Olympic champion Jordan Burroughs took to social media in March 2020 to share a winning ritual that he performs with his wife before every competition. He revealed that his wife, Lauren, writes a letter for him and stuffs it in his shoes before he goes onto the mat.

Ad

"Before every wrestling competition, my wife @lolo_burroughs writes me a letter, sneaks into my wrestling bag and hides it in my wrestling shoes. The letter only has one stipulation — I am not allowed to read it until the day of the tournament, right before I’m about to take the mat... I always look forward to them. Thanks for always getting me fired up my love. Get you a hype wife," Jordan Burroughs wrote in the post.

Ad

In his post, he also revealed that the first time she did it, he did not notice. He wrestled the entire day with the note in his shoe, making the note barely legible. Jordan then expressed praise or his wife, and thanked her for getting him fired up before each event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback