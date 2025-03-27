Jordan Burroughs' wife reacts as son Beacon wrestles with former NCAA champ

Jordan Burroughs' wife, Lauren, shared her reaction to their son Beacon wrestling with former Iowa State wrestler and NCAA champion David Carr. Burroughs is regarded as one of the most accomplished wrestlers to compete for the United States, winning a gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics as well as winning two NCAA Championships while representing the University of Nebraska. His wife, Lauren, is a writer and journalist.

Jordan and Lauren first met at the NCAA Championships in 2011, where Lauren was watching her brother compete in the tournament. The pair got married in 2013, and have five children together: Beacon, Ora, Rise, Banner and Badge.

Burroughs' wife reacted to a post shared by David Carr on his social media, where he posted a few pictures of his latest training session along with a few snaps of him wrestling with her oldest son, Beacon. The post was captioned with:

"John 16:33,"

Lauren Burroughs reacted to the post on her story, expressing her pride. She wrote:

"Blast doubles being passed down through generations."

Jordan Burroughs was last seen competing at the World Championships in 2024, where he was eliminated in the quarterfinals. He has set a goal of qualifying for the Olympics in 2028, when he will be nearing the age of 40. He has won medals at not just the Olympics, but also the World Championships where he has a total of nine medals.

When Jordan Burroughs spoke about advice he gives to his son after defeat

Jordan Burroughs once explained the advice his son he gives after a defeat. Burroughs' son, Beacon, began competitive wrestling in 2023 at the age of nine. Jordan explained how his son faces additional pressure due to his accomplishments in competitive wrestling, with the Olympic champion stating that his son expects to win every match.

After Beacon's loss at a national tournament, the father of five explained how he handled his son's emotions after the defeat.

“He just needed me to be his dad and not his coach that day. He was in a hard place. He was crying and he was upset, and he was feeling a little bit of the difficulty that is associated with losing when you have expectations for yourself.

"I think he fully expected to win," Burroughs said via Olympics in November 2023. "So I just promised him, 'Hey, if you listen to me and you can be patient and you can work hard, we can get a lot better at this sport'."

Jordan's fatherly advice certainly stems from a lot of experience in the sport, with his son Beacon having quite possibly one of the best to learn from in the world of wrestling.

