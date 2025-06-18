Jordan Chiles announced as one of the celebrities for MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game with Druski and Myke Towers

Jordan Chiles is one of the first players for the 2025 All-Star Celebrity Softball Game. The game will take place at Truist Park on July 12 in Atlanta. Boys and Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) partners with Major League Baseball to bring the popular names in sports and entertainment for a light-hearted, fun five-inning game.

The UCLA Bruins athlete, Jordan Chiles, will return for her final season with UCLA to get the NCAA Championship trophy. The Olympic medallist had a great NCAA season, winning the NCAA title on uneven bars. The 16-time All-American was also named the 2025 Big Ten floor exercise co-champion. Chiles was also honoured by Time magazine as one of the 2025 Women of the Year honorees.

MLB announced Chiles' participation in a recent Instagram post. The first batch of influential icons from sports and entertainment will be participating in the 2025 All-Star Celebrity Softball Game.

"JUST IN: The first players for the 2025 All-Star Celebrity Softball Game are here! 🥎➡️ Additional celebrities will be announced in the coming weeks," MLB posted on Instagram.

American Olympian and gymnast Chiles, musicians and singers Myke Towers, Eladio Carrion, Quavo Huncho, and Young Miko, and comedian Druski, along with Jennie Finch, Olympic softball gold medalist Natasha Watley. The 2025 Hall of Fame Inductee and Yankees legendary pitcher CC Sabathia is among the first names announced for the 2025 All-Star Celebrity Softball Game. More names will be announced soon for the fixture.

Jordan Chiles reflects on mental health and partnering with Nike

Jordan Chiles partnered with Take Action for Mental Health for Mental Health Awareness Month. Opening up about her struggles and real strength, Chiles encouraged people to speak up.

"I used to think being strong meant pushing through no matter what. But the truth is—real strength is knowing when you need help. I’ve felt like the weight of the world was on my shoulders. And I had to stop pretending I was okay when I wasn’t. I had to check in, speak up, and get support."

The athlete recently partnered with Nike and reflected on how every woman is different.

"Beauty is hard, Beauty is pain. That's a saying that every woman goes through. But then I had to realize, every women isn't the same. My body is my temple. My body is something that I get to create and design. God didn't create this body for no reason. I just wanna embrace who I am and be that girl."

Jordan Chiles added a new achievement recently when she made the cover of the swimsuit edition of Sports Illustrated alongside Olivia Dunne, Salma Hayek Pinault, and Lauren Chan.

