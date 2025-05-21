Jordan Chiles announced as part of star-studded presenters group with Cara Delevingne and Ciara at prestigious Music Awards

Elite artistic gymnast, Jordan Chiles, has been selected as a presenter for the 2025 American Music Awards. The two-time Olympic medalist will share the prestigious stage along with Cara Delevingne and Ciara, among others famous personalities.

Along with her Olympic feats, Chiles has won three medals from the World Championships and the Pan American Games. For her collegiate gymnastics career, she represents the UCLA Bruins, which was the runner-up at the 2025 NCAA women's gymnastics tournament. Chiles ended her season with five Big Ten Gymnast of the Week Awards and assisted her team to clinch the program's first Big Ten title. She also won the individual National title in the bars event.

Through the official Instagram post, the American Music Awards disclosed the list of presenters for the 2025 Awards, which will be held on May 26, 2025, at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The Awards will be hosted by global icon Jennifer Lopez, who hosted the Awards previously in 2015.

Jordan Chiles will share the stage along with famous personalities such as Cara Delevingne, Ciara, Alix Earle, Blake Shelton, Dan+Shay, Kia Cenat, Megan Moroney, Nikki Glaser, Shaboozey, Tiffany Haddish and Wayne Brady.

"Say HELLO to your 2025 presenters 👋 Watch them take the #AMAs stage LIVE Monday, May 26 (Memorial Day) at 8pm ET | 5pm PT on @cbstv and @paramountplus!"

Chiles has, till now, clinched three gold medals and two silver medals from the NCAA Championships.

Jordan Chiles discloses her views on mental and physical challenges in her memoir

Jordan Chiles at the Penn State v UCLA - Source: Getty

On March 4, 2025, Jordan Chiles released her memoir, 'I'm That Girl: Living the Power of My Dreams,' which featured the challenges she faced in the sport, her experiences as a black athlete, and her struggles with food and body image.

In her appearance on 'Good Morning America,' with Michael Strahan, Chiles expressed her views on the mental and physical limitations she went through in her life.

"Every woman goes through a lot of things whether it is mental health, physical within them and I think understanding our trauma can sometimes make us stronger in ways that not a lot of people can see. I understand now as I'm older, it was something I was always going to go through no matter what," she shared [3:13 onwards]

Her memoir's foreword was written by her teammate and long-time friend, Simone Biles, the legendary artistic gymnast with 11 Olympic medals and 30 World Championship medals.

