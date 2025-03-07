Jordan Chiles drops a four-word reaction as UCLA Bruins win Big Ten Regular Season Title after debut as conference member

Jordan Chiles took delight in the UCLA Bruins' first Big Ten regular season title in its first year as a Big Ten Conference member. Chiles came fresh off earning the Big Ten Gymnast of the Week award after dominant performances in the season.

The 23-year-old two-time Olympian joined the Bruins in December 2021 after her debut stint at the Tokyo Olympics. The following year, in a meet against Utah, Jordan Chiles won the first ten of her collegiate career in the floor exercise and also took the all-around title, followed by the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honor.

Continuing her momentum on the gymnastics mat, Chiles performed in elite competitions but returned to her college program soon after the 2024 Games. On March 2, 2025, the two-time Olympian made waves by winning her fourth all-around title and anchoring her team to the Big Ten Regular Season title at the Big Four meet, trouncing Nebraska, Ohio State, and Rutgers.

Shortly after, she shared a spate of pictures on her Instagram, making her feelings known about UCLA's achievement. In the photos, she posed with the trophy and joined her teammates for a mirror selfie. She captioned the post:

"Yessir Regular Season Champions!!!!"

Chiles was selected for the US women's gymnastics team at the 2024 Paris Games. Her contribution to the team competition helped the USA win the pole podium. The 23-year-old also shared the floor podium with her teammate, Simone Biles, and Brazilian gymnast, Rebeca Andrade, but had to give up on the medal after the CAS and the Romanian Gymnastics Federation ruled her ineligible.

Jordan Chiles made her feelings known about finding her happiness after the low she faced following her Games campaign

Chiles reacting during Michigan State v UCLA meet - (Source: Getty)

Chiles was going through a low after CAS stripped her of her only individual Olympic medal. Days of feeling disturbed by the outcome, Chiles took the stage on the Gold Over America Tour, attended several fashion and award events, and even received a stopwatch from Flavor Flav to replace the lost bronze medal.

Jordan Chiles resumed her classes at UCLA and started competing in January 2025. She registered her 10th career-perfect score in a meet against Michigan State on February 1, 2025. After that, she took to her Instagram handle on February 10 and expressed her love for UCLA, which helped her re-love gymnastics.

"Words can’t describe how grateful I am to be a part of such an amazing team!! @uclagymnastics you guys have made me re-love competing and being out on a competition floor and I thank you🫶🏽 it’s been 6 months and I finally found the joy again❤️ to the alum, fans, and student-athletes thank you"

The World gold medalist published her first memoir, 'I'm That Girl' on March 4, through Harper Influence. Several athletes, fans, and family have been showering love on her for the achievement.

