Jordan Chiles drops glammed-up look days after leading UCLA to NCAA Championships runner-up finish

Jordan Chiles turned up the glamour in a look encompassing subtle make-up and winged eyes. She has been away from gymnastics, but is keeping herself busy with fashionable outings.

Jordan Chiles was a promising performer as she represented Team USA for the second time at the quadrennial Games in 2024. She contributed scores to her team's gold finish in the finals and earned bronze in the floor exercise after a score upgrade. However, after the Romanian Gymnastics Federation pointed out that the appeal to FIG was made post the deadline, the CAS ordered Chiles to forfeit the medal.

Despite the ordeal, the two-time Olympian hasn't felt discouraged. Instead, she made several events, shows, and fashion appearances and even published her debut memoir, 'I'm That Girl', this year. In a recent Instagram story, she donned a subtle make-up look with a dewy finish, winged eyes, and brown lips, as originally shared by her make-up artist, Ashley Stewart.

Jordan Chiles turns up glamour in make-up look; Instagram - @jordanchiles

On April 30, 2025, Chiles posted another story on Instagram, showing off her new layered hair by Davontae Washington before she headed on a quick trip.

"Got me lookin' right for my quick trip.”

Chiles was part of the gymnastics squad on the Gold Over America tour. The tour was headlined by Simone Biles, who also wrote the foreword of her debut book.

Jordan Chiles made her feelings known after UCLA clinched second place at the 2025 NCAA Championships

Chiles at 2025 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships - (Source: Getty)

Jordan Chiles resumed her classes at UCLA after the 2024 Paris Olympics. The 24-year-old started competing in January this year, recording strong finishes in back-to-back events and helping her team finish on top in the semi-finals, leaving Michigan State, LSU, and Utah behind. In the finals, she earned 9.975 in the floor, 9.962 on the uneven bars, 9.900 on the vault, 9.937 on the balance beam, and 39.775 in the all-around to help the Bruins clinch runner-up behind Oklahoma.

Expressing pride, she penned a note for her college, reading:

"Wow….. couldn’t be more proud of this team… UCLA you have done so much for me this season and I can’t wait to come back and be with yall next season… to my friends and family I love you guys so much and words can’t explain how thankful I am for you guys🫶🏽 and with that my ‘25 college season has come to an end."

Jordan Chiles received a bronze stopwatch from rap artist Flavor Flav at the 2024 Video Music Awards, where she was the presenter.

