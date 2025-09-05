Jordan Chiles' DWTS partner Ezra Sosa's strong-worded message when questioned about their height differences

Jordan Chiles' dance partner, Ezra Sosa, revealed that their height difference wouldn't hinder them rather allow them to be more creative on the 34th season of Dancing With the Stars. The 24-year-old joined the celebrity roster, following in her closest friend and teammate Simone Biles' footsteps, who participated in the 24th edition. Jordan Chiles has been away from the gymnastics mat for a significant time, having last competed at the NCAA finals with her college team, the UCLA Bruins. Besides helping the women's gymnastics squad finish as runner-up, she earned the individual uneven bars title. The Olympic gold medalist's 2025 schedule was packed, releasing her debut memoir, being named to Time 2025's Women of the Year, and engaging in several media projects and brand campaigns. But as per recent news, she graced the celebrity roster of Dancing with the Stars, partnering with Ezra Sosa, who made his official pro debut in 2024. As the duo heads to the premiere night on September 16, 2025, they talked about what their partnership would look like. In an interview, when the host asked whether their height difference would be a problem, Chiles and Sosa dismissed the possibility. The former stressed:&quot;There's no height difference here&quot;Joining forces, Sosa strongly said that the height difference would only allow them to be more creative with their dance routines. &quot;What height difference are you talking about? I'm standing next to my partner right here. A lot of people have been asking me if the height difference is going to hinder us, but I think it's going to allow us to be more creative. That's what I'm really excited about.&quot; (via Entertainment Weekly) View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSosa then noted how working with Chiles would be easier since she is already a diva and can perform. Jordan Chiles revealed how dancing in pursuit of the Mirrorball trophy is different than competing at the OlympicsJordan Chiles at the 2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola - Day 1 - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - (Source: Getty)Jordan Chiles, who contributed scores to the U.S. women’s gymnastics squad’s gold-medal finish at the 2024 Paris Olympics, spoke candidly with Us Weekly about how training for the Olympics has no comparison with dancing based on the intensity, but emphasized that work ethic is the foundation of both. &quot;I mean, obviously it's different. The intensity is different; I am not flipping all the time, and I'm mostly on my feet. But I think it's still the same work ethic like obviously working towards the Olympic Games is going to be the same working towards a Mirrorball.&quot;Jordan Chiles was the cover girl of the 2025 Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit edition. She joined the likes of Lauren Chan, Olivia Dunne, and Salma Hayek.