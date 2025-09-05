  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Jordan Chiles' DWTS partner Ezra Sosa's strong-worded message when questioned about their height differences

Jordan Chiles' DWTS partner Ezra Sosa's strong-worded message when questioned about their height differences

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Modified Sep 05, 2025 01:18 GMT
Ezra Sosa and Jordan Chiles
Ezra Sosa and Jordan Chiles; All sources - Getty

Jordan Chiles' dance partner, Ezra Sosa, revealed that their height difference wouldn't hinder them rather allow them to be more creative on the 34th season of Dancing With the Stars. The 24-year-old joined the celebrity roster, following in her closest friend and teammate Simone Biles' footsteps, who participated in the 24th edition.

Ad

Jordan Chiles has been away from the gymnastics mat for a significant time, having last competed at the NCAA finals with her college team, the UCLA Bruins. Besides helping the women's gymnastics squad finish as runner-up, she earned the individual uneven bars title. The Olympic gold medalist's 2025 schedule was packed, releasing her debut memoir, being named to Time 2025's Women of the Year, and engaging in several media projects and brand campaigns.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

But as per recent news, she graced the celebrity roster of Dancing with the Stars, partnering with Ezra Sosa, who made his official pro debut in 2024. As the duo heads to the premiere night on September 16, 2025, they talked about what their partnership would look like.

In an interview, when the host asked whether their height difference would be a problem, Chiles and Sosa dismissed the possibility. The former stressed:

"There's no height difference here"
Ad

Joining forces, Sosa strongly said that the height difference would only allow them to be more creative with their dance routines.

"What height difference are you talking about? I'm standing next to my partner right here. A lot of people have been asking me if the height difference is going to hinder us, but I think it's going to allow us to be more creative. That's what I'm really excited about." (via Entertainment Weekly)
Ad
Ad

Sosa then noted how working with Chiles would be easier since she is already a diva and can perform.

Jordan Chiles revealed how dancing in pursuit of the Mirrorball trophy is different than competing at the Olympics

Jordan Chiles at the 2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola - Day 1 - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - (Source: Getty)
Jordan Chiles at the 2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola - Day 1 - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - (Source: Getty)

Jordan Chiles, who contributed scores to the U.S. women’s gymnastics squad’s gold-medal finish at the 2024 Paris Olympics, spoke candidly with Us Weekly about how training for the Olympics has no comparison with dancing based on the intensity, but emphasized that work ethic is the foundation of both.

Ad
"I mean, obviously it's different. The intensity is different; I am not flipping all the time, and I'm mostly on my feet. But I think it's still the same work ethic like obviously working towards the Olympic Games is going to be the same working towards a Mirrorball."
youtube-cover

Jordan Chiles was the cover girl of the 2025 Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit edition. She joined the likes of Lauren Chan, Olivia Dunne, and Salma Hayek.

About the author
Agnijeeta Majumder

Agnijeeta Majumder

Twitter icon

Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.

Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.

When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Agnijeeta Majumder
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications