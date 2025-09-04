"I actually have a shot this year" -Jordan Chiles' DWTS partner Ezra Sosa confidently teases Mirrorball Trophy bid with gymnast

Jordan Chiles' DWTS partner, Ezra Sosa, shared a sarcastic gig featuring the gymnast on Instagram. This came hours after the complete cast of DWTS season 34 was out, and the duo of Chiles and Sosa was confirmed.Besides Chiles, who is looking to have a completely out-of-the-box experience compared to gymnastics, Sosa will also look to have a better season in 2025, as compared to last year. At the DWTS Season 33 in 2024, Sosa and his partner Anna Delvey were eliminated early on in just the second round of the event.Briefly after the official cast announcement, Sosa shared a video on his Instagram handle where he could be seen expressing happiness and confidence to win the Mirroball trophy with Chiles as his partner for the upcoming edition of DWTS, slated to start on September 16. He sarcastically wrote in the text overlay of the video:&quot;pov: i actually have a shot this year&quot;Sosa further remarked in his caption:&quot;war is over 😩😮‍💨 @jordanchiles #dwts&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeveral other stars who will compete alongside Jordan Chiles at the DWTS Season 34 include the likes of Jen Affleck, Hilaria Baldwin, and Baron Davis.Jordan Chiles sheds light on the differences between competing in the Olympics and DWTSJordan Chiles (Image via: Getty)Jordan Chiles highlighted the differences between competing in the Olympics and the DWTS. Notably, the American gymnast is a two-time Olympian in that regard and has clinched two medals as part of the team event.Speaking in an interview, after the official cast for DWTS season 34 was out, Chiles stated that the primary difference was that she wouldn't have to flip all the time like she did in gymnastics. Additionally, she also mentioned that the work ethic to compete in the Olympics and winning a Mirroball in DWTS was the same. Chiles said, via US Weekly:&quot;I mean, obviously it's different. The intensity is different; I am not flipping all the time, and I'm mostly on my feet. But I think it's still the same work ethic like obviously working towards the Olympic Games is going to be the same working towards a Mirrorball.&quot;I say to everybody that you know being able to have the opportunity like winning a Mirrorball or even getting to the final is like us getting on that last point of being on the Olympics.&quot;During the interview, Jordan Chiles also remarked that even though she has a competitive attitude, she was looking to have fun on the sets of DWTS during her time in the show.