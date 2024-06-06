Jordan Chiles hyped up for the Olympic trials after an incredible performance at the US Gymnastics Championships

Jordan Chiles announced her entry at the 2024 US Olympic Team Trials, slated for June 27-30. At the recently concluded Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships, the 23-year-old donned Beyonce-theme leotards to bring her A-game to the mat and finish fifth with an all-around score of 110.400.

Jordan Chiles, 23, made a strong entry at the 2024 Core Hydration Classic and finished with the all-around bronze (55.450). The impressive scores helped her qualify for the 2024 US Gymnastics Championships, where she finished in the all-around fifth, scoring 110.400, thus missing the coveted podium.

The US Championships was the last event before the run for the Olympics. The next stop for the gymnasts would be the US Olympic Team Trials, set to kick off on June 27-30 at Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ecstatic beyond words, the Tokyo Olympics team silver medalist posted two pictures on Instagram from her US Championships days, announcing the return of her Beyonce-inspired leotards and her entry at the Trials.

"and the renaissance tour continues… see you guys at trials!!!"

Since she picked attires from Beyonce's Rennaisance World Tour, Chiles did a smart word play by calling her gymnastic journey to Paris the 'Rennaisance Tour' and kept the gymnastic community waiting for her maneuvers at the Trials.

Jordan Chiles paid homage to Beyonce, nicknamed 'Queen Bey', on the final night. Donning a dazzling white leotard embellished with 3,086 Swarovski crystals, the Olympian replicated Beyonce's Las Vegas Renaissance World Tour stop look, performing on Beyonce's medley of songs.

The Emilio Pucci-designed body suit of Beyonce with a mix of neon pink, blue, red, orange, green, and sprinkles of black, was Jordan Chiles' first look. 4,400 Swarovski crystals covered the Gk Elite leotard, which Jeanne Diaz (GK Elite design director) said were 'blingy under the stadium lights'.

"I don’t have to change anything" - Jordan Chiles on her mindset ahead of the Olympics

Chiles' stint with the UCLA Bruins women's gymnastics team was a major stepping stone to success. At the elite level, she was an integral part of the gold-winning team at the 2022 World Championships and the 2023 Pan American Games. Though she missed out on entering the Tokyo Olympics, she has no regrets for any missed achievements.

Going into the next few days before the marquee event, Chiles wishes to stick to her authentic self and not change for anybody, as told to Olympics.com.

"I feel like I’ve proved enough to this world that I feel like I don’t have to express a lot....I don’t have to change anything, and I can just be authentic to who I want to be. If you don’t like, you don’t like it. If you don’t want to ride with, you don’t have to ride with me.”

Jordan Chiles will be in contention with the likes of Simone Biles, Jade Carey, Suni Lee, and Shilese Jones, among others.