Jordan Chiles' mother beams with pride as UCLA honors the gymnast for helping Bruins win Big Ten Regular Season title

Jordan Chiles received acclaim from her mother, Gina Chiles, for helping the UCLA Bruins to the Big Ten Regular Season title and clinching the Student-Athlete of the Week honor. Chiles has been getting her mother's support since she first showed potential of becoming a gymnast when young.

Ad

Chiles resumed her UCLA classes after a rollercoaster in 2024, winning the team gold at the Paris Games, losing her bronze medal after an extended ordeal, performing at the Gold Over America tour, and gracing several events. After her collegiate return, Chiles scored two perfect 10s and took the stage on March 2 at the Big Four Meet.

UCLA, Ohio, Nebraska, and Rutgers clashed but the Bruins finished on top, taking its Big Ten Regular Season title in the first year of being a member of the Big Ten Conference. Chiles took wins in the all-around, floor, and uneven bars to become Big Ten Gymnast of the Week.

Ad

Trending

Reveling in her daughter's achievement, Gina shared a congratulatory message on X, writing:

"With everything you have going on- you are still shining bright for UCLA!

Expand Tweet

Ad

When Chiles won her first perfect score in the 2025 season, her mother beamed with pride as the Olympian added her 10th overall 10 to her impressive NCAA repertoire. Considering how the 23-year-old dealt with the Olympic setback, Gina wrote on X:

"It's the joy for me! I am amazed EVERY single time. Watching you try to figure out how to navigate everything over the past 6 months has been both hard and beautiful. You've had to be patient with yourself which is so much easier said than done especially when you have such high expectations for yourself."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jordan Chiles credited her mother Gina Chiles for her gymnastics achievements amid NCAA season with UCLA

Jordan Chiles and her parents at the 2024 Core Hydration Classic - (Source: Getty)

Jordan Chiles has always been grateful for her mother's contribution to her life and gymnastics career. She received a long list of her accomplishments during a recent shoot with Nike.

Ad

In a video posted by the apparel brand, the Olympian delighted in the gesture and said how nothing would have been possible without her mother, Gina Chiles' support.

"Wow, we have back to back Olympic medalist, the perfect 10, nine-time All-American gymnast, 17-time Olympic and world championship medalist. As much as my mother has done withing my life, within my sport, I truly wouldn't be where I am if it wasn't for her. I love this," Jordan Chiles said.

The 23-year-old joined the likes of the iconic WNBA player, A'ja Wilson, in being named one of the Women of the Year by the Time magazine.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback