Jordan Chiles' mother drops 4-word reaction on UCLA's runner-up finish at NCAA Gymnastics Championships

Jordan Chiles' mother, Gina Chiles, posted a four-word comment to the UCLA Bruins' second-place result at the NCAA Gymnastics Championships. The finals were played on April 19, 2025, in Fort Worth, Texas.
The fifth-seeded Bruins earned the runner-up title at the nationals after earning a score of 197.6125. The national title was claimed by the second-seeded Oklahoma (198.0125).
Chiles played a vital role in her team's runner-up finish, as she earned an almost perfect score in the floor exercise. She received three 10s out of the six judges and attained a final score of 9.9750.
Shortly after Chiles and her team's feat at the nationals, the American gymnast's mother, Gina Chiles, lauded her daughter's team on social media. She re-shared a video of the Big Gymnastics on her Instagram story, where the Olympian and her team lifted the trophy and celebrated their achievement. Ecstatic with their win, Chiles' mother wrote:
"Proud of this team🫶🏻"
A few days ago, Gina shared a heartfelt wish on her daughter's 24th birthday. She uploaded a picture of Jordan piggybacking on her father and added the caption:
"But you are still out babygirl...❤️🎈🎂 No... your not 10 no more🥹 happy 24th Chick."
Jordan Chiles' mother reacted to the gymnast's heartfelt message for UCLA gymnastics
Jordan Chiles took a break from her college career to pursue her 2024 Olympic dream. After competing in the Paris Olympics, where she won a gold medal in the team all-around event, she returned to college in 2025. On her return to UCLA gymnastics, Chiles expressed gratitude for being a part of the team, claiming that it helped her rediscover her love for the sport.
She shared two photos in her Bruins leotard.
"Words can’t describe how grateful I am to be apart of such an amazing team!! @uclagymnastics you guys have made me re-love competing and being out on a competition floor and I thank you🫶🏽 it’s been 6 months and I finally found the joy again❤️ to the alum, fans, and student-athletes thank you 🙏🏽," Chiles wrote.
Gina Chiles exuded pride in her daughter's return to the UCLA gymnastics team by resharing the aforementioned post on her Instagram story. She wrote in the story:
"@jordanchiles I'm so proud of you! Caption😭😭😭❤️"
From her Olympic accolades to her publishing her memoir, Chiles' mother has been her biggest cheerleader.