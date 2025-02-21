Jordan Chiles' mother Gina gets emotional as she makes her feelings known as gymnast is named 'Women of the Year' along with A'ja Wilson

Jordan Chiles' mother, Gina, got emotional and expressed her feelings about witnessing her daughter on the cover of Time Magazine. The American gymnast was named the 'Women of the Year' alongside American basketball player A'ja Wilson.

Jordan Chiles won the gold medal in the women's team event at the Paris Olympics and effectively contributed to the overall score by competing in all four apparatuses. Furthermore, she competed in the floor exercise final and was awarded the bronze medal after an appeal by Team USA coach Cecile Landi.

However, the Romanian Gymnastics Federation filed an appeal in the Court of Arbitration for Sport, thereby leading to a reinstation of the scores. The bronze medal in the floor exercise was awarded to Romanian gymnast Ana Bărbosu. The matter is still under dispute as Chiles filed an appeal in the Federal Court of Switzerland on September 16, 2024.

Jordan Chiles stood out as an inspiration to the upcoming generation of athletes for showing her dedication and never give up attitude. She received a major honor from Time Magazine, which named her the 'Women of the Year' alongside A'ja Wilson. Chiles' mother, Gina got emotional as she reacted to the gymnast's picture on the cover of the prestigious magazine.

"My babygirl is TIME Women of the year...Like on the cover y'all❤️❤️❤️❤️😭When God lines it all out-He shows out!! I mean... this is INCREDIBLE!! By the way- Aja &Jordan are the same person...lol...just different altitudes," Gina wrote.

Jordan Chiles' mother on the gymnast's incredible performance in the NCAA season

Jordan Chiles returned to UCLA to compete in the 2025 NCAA season. After the Paris Olympics, the gymnast faced a lot of scrutiny on social media amid the controversy surrounding the bronze medal in the floor exercise. Despite all the developments, Chiles continued to train keeping the NCAA season in her foresight.

Chiles put forward dominating performances, including two perfect 10s, in her appearances in the NCAA season. The American gymnast's mother took to X to reflect on her daughter's performance after she scored a perfect 10 in the floor exercise against Michigan State.

"It's the joy for me! I am amazed EVERY single time. Watching you try to figure out how to navigate everything over the past 6 months has been both hard and beautiful. You've had to be patient with yourself which is so much easier said than done especially when yu have such high expectations for yourself," she wrote.

Furthermore, Gina lauded her daughter for always keeping a positive attitude while navigating tough situations in her gymnastics career.

