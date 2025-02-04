Jordan Chiles' mother Gina reacts to young fan's claim of being inspired by Olympic gold medalist’s 'I’m That Girl' quote

Jordan Chiles' mother, Gina Chiles, was in awe of a fan echoing the Olympian's Olympic season motto, 'I'm That Girl'. Chiles embraced the aforementioned saying after securing her berth in the 2024 Olympic Games.

Jordan Chiles was a part of the 'Golden Girls' squad at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The team of five, headlined by her WCC teammate, Simone Biles, made waves on the global stage to clinch the gold podium. Chiles won the floor bronze following a score upgrade but eventually lost it after an extended ordeal.

Chiles underwent a tough period after the Games but soon got back up on her feet to perform on the Gold Over America tour. Now competing with the UCLA Bruins gymnastics team at the NCAA, she recently scored her first perfect 10.0 on the floor in a meet against Minnesota.

Following that, she received support from a little fan, who was seen embracing her motto, 'I'm That Girl' when asked about her inspiration in gymnastics.

"I'm That Girl by Jordan Chiles. Just saying it makes me love it," the little girl said on the video.

Sharing the adorable story, the Olympian's mother, Gina Chiles, who has been a constant support in the former's athletic pursuits, commented:

"Love it, You are that girl"

After the two-time Olympian finished second behind Biles in the all-around competition at the 2024 Olympic trials, she addressed the doubters and thanked them for fueling her passion.

"It fueled me in a way that I can just be like, you know what? Like, I'm just going to go out here and be me, and be the best Jordan I can be. I'm that girl," she said. (via Olympics.com)

Jordan Chiles makes her feelings known about the UCLA Gymnastics team

Jordan Chiles signed with the UCLA Bruins in 2021, the year she debuted in the Olympics in Tokyo. Her NCAA repertoire includes Pac-12 wins and three podium finishes at the 2023 NCAA Championships. Having returned to her alma mater for the 2024-25 season, Chiles made a mark with her performance on the floor last weekend.

Shortly after, she took to her Instagram handle to post a picture of herself in a UCLA jersey alongside a note of gratitude, reading:

"Words can’t describe how grateful I am to be a part of such an amazing team!! @uclagymnastics you guys have made me re-love competing and being out on a competition floor and I thank you🫶🏽 it’s been 6 months and I finally found the joy again❤️ to the alum, fans, and student-athletes thank you."

Chiles led the US women's gymnastics team to the gold at the 2022 World Championships. She also added silver medals in the vault and floor exercise in the same edition.

