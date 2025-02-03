Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Flavor Flav react to Jordan Chiles' gratitude message to UCLA Gymnastics team for reviving 'love for competing'

Jordan Chiles expressed gratitude towards the UCLA gymnastics team for making her "re-love competing". Chiles' expression garnered love from fellow athletes Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Flavor Flav.

Jordan Chiles was a member of the 'Golden Girls', and soared to the gold podium with her girls at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Her stint on the floor exercise earned her the bronze but she went on to lose it to Romanian, Ana Barbosu on the Court of Arbitration for Sport's (CAS) order. Despite the setback, Chiles persevered and even resumed her classes with the University of California, Los Angeles.

Chiles recently took the gymnastics mat against Michigan State, earning a perfect 10.0 on the floor routine. Her effort helped the UCLA team take victory against the latter team. Following that, she took to her Instagram handle to pen a note of gratitude for UCLA, finally finding joy in the sport after a long break.

"Words can’t describe how grateful I am to be a part of such an amazing team!! @uclagymnastics you guys have made me re-love competing and being out on a competition floor and I thank you🫶🏽 it’s been 6 months and I finally found the joy again to the alum, fans, and student-athletes thank you," she captioned.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the two-time Olympic gold medalist in the 100m category, supported Chiles with a red heart emoji.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce shows her support to Jordan Chiles; Instagram - @jordanchiles

Flavor Flav, the American hip-hop artist who gifted a bronze stopwatch chain to Chiles, dropped a few clapping emojis in the Olympian's comment section.

Flavor Flav showed support to Chiles; Instagram - @jordanchiles

Jordan Chiles dropped by the World Championships Center for an autograph session at the Biles Invitational.

Jordan Chiles revealed that her health was not well before her stellar display against the Spartans

Chiles looks on at the UCLA Gymnastics' "Meet The Bruins" - (Source: Getty)

On February 1, the No. 6 UCLA Bruins clashed with the No. 5 Michigan State, both coming off impressive performances. In the meet, the No. 6 UCLA Bruins displayed stellar performances, especially, Chiles, who took her first perfect score of the season. However, later in an interview, she shared a concerning update on her health.

"Honestly, I just took my mindset back to 2017, when I had the flu. I was sick, I had a 104 fever. I was like, I'm going to leave this in the past, I'm here with the team, and we're going to go out there and do everything we need to do," she said. (Big Ten Network X handle)

Chiles' medal cabinet includes a team gold, vault, and floor silver from the 2022 World Championships.

