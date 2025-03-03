Jordan Chiles' mother Gina shares 4-word reaction as gymnast and UCLA teammates bond over volleyball with Nebraska team

Jordan Chiles' mother, Gina, expressed her thoughts as the gymnast impressed in a fun volleyball practice with the Nebraska gymnastics team. The Olympic champion is currently competing with UCLA Gymnastics, and recently won the Big Ten regular season title.

The Bruins were spotted playing volleyball with the Huskers following the end of the Big Ten regular season on Sunday. Chiles was in the middle of a circle, and showed impressive composure serving the ball.

Chiles' mother, Gina, was elated to watch her daughter ace yet another sport and wrote:

Jordan Chiles' mother's Instagram story

She was also joyous about her daughter winning the Big Ten regular-season title, and wrote:

"BruWINS!! 💙💛💙💛."

Jordan Chiles' mother's comment (via Instagram)

Chiles and UCLA were in their first season as a member of the Big Ten conference and went undefeated, 9-0, on the way to winning the regular season title. The Bruins scored wins over the No. 21 Nebraska, No. 22 Ohio State, and Rutgers on Sunday to clinch the title, scoring an impressive 197.200.

It was the Bruins' eighth consecutive score of 197.000 or higher, and despite the dominance through the regular season, Chiles has bigger goals in mind—“Winning a national championship.” She grabbed her third straight all-around title with a 39.550 performance, but her bigger goal is winning the NCAA all-around title.

Jordan Chiles' mother beamed with pride as the gymnast was named one of Time's Women of the Year

Jordan Chiles during the UCLA v Washington - Source: Getty

Jordan Chiles was named one of Time Magazine's Women of The Year last month following an impressive campaign at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she won her maiden Olympic gold medal. She had also clinched a maiden individual medal but was stripped of it less than a month later.

Chiles' mother, Gina, was proud of her daughter's achievement nonetheless and wrote:

"My babygirl is TIME Women of the year...Like on the cover y'all ❤️❤️❤️❤️😭. When God lines it all out- He shows out!! I mean...this is INCREDIBLE!! By the way- A'ja & Jordan are the same person...lol...just different altitudes."

Chiles led the USA women's gymnastics team to a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after she came in as a replacement for Simone Biles. With Biles on her side in Paris last year, the duo helped the U.S. women reclaim the glory.

She then placed third in the floor exercise finals behind Rebecca Andrade and Biles to form the first all-black podium in gymnastics history. However, Chiles' third place was courtesy of a last-minute appeal by her coach, Cecile Landi, and it was later found to exceed the one-minute allowed time for scoring change appeal, thereby nullifying her third-place finish.

