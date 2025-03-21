Jordan Chiles picks $6 million-worth Ella Mai's music for dream floor routine

American gymnast Jordan Chiles revealed her dream floor routine song in a recent interview. The 23-year-old said that she would pick English R&B artist Ella Mai's music for her routine. Chiles has been a part of the U.S. women's gymnastics team since 2013 and has numerous accolades in both professional and collegiate gymnastics. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Chiles replaced Simone Biles in the all-around final and managed to win the silver medal in the women's team event.

Chiles is currently competing for UCLA in collegiate gymnastics, and she recently managed to help the Bruins win the first-ever Big Ten Regular Season Championship. Along the way, they beat Ohio State, Nebraska, and Rutgers. Chiles and UCLA are set to compete at the Big Ten Gymnastic Championships for the first time on March 22.

Jordan, in a rapid-fire Q and A session which was shared on Instagram by ESPN Women, revealed that she would pick Ella Mai's songs to play over her floor routine if she had the chance. In the video, she said:

"I think it would be really cool to see Ella Mai [for her dream floor routine song]. I think that would be a really cool floor music."

Still taken from Jordan Chiles' Q and A session on Instagram (Source: @espnw/Instagram)

Ella Mai rose to success after her single "Boo’d Up," became a massive hit in 2018 and got her the Grammy Award for Best R&B Song. She has multiple awards to her name including three Billboard Music Awards in 2019. Her most recent project was released in November 2024, an EP which was titled "3". Her music seems to have resonated with Jordan Chiles as she named the $6 million-worth (according to Celebrity Net Worth) Ella Mai to be her dream performer during her floor routine.

Jordan Chiles named one of TIME Magazine's 2025 Women of the Year

Jordan Chiles (R) attends the TIME Women Of The Year Gala - (Image via Getty)

Last month, Jordan Chiles was named one of TIME Magazine's Women of the Year for 2025. She featured on one of the three worldwide covers alongside A'ja Wilson and Nicole Kidman. This was in recognition of her incredible achievements, such as winning the gold medal for Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Jordan's mother, Gina Chiles, shared her reaction to the news with a post on X. She wrote:

"My babygirl is TIME Women of the year...Like on the cover y'all!! When God lines it all out- He shows out!! I mean...this is INCREDIBLE!! By the way- A'ja & Jordan are the same person...lol...just different altitudes."

Jordan shared her reaction on her Instagram stories, where she expressed her gratitude and said was honored to be named alongside the 12 other honorees.

