Jordan Chiles poses in a black and white chic outfit, leaving her mother Gina impressed

Jordan Chiles impressed her mother, Gina Chiles, with her recent photoshoot in a chic black-and-white outfit. The Olympic champion gymnast had posed for the Swimsuit edition of Sports Illustrated magazine earlier this year.Chiles shared a couple of photos from the photoshoot on her Instagram profile. She had posed for her recently launched mentorship platform, the Shero Athlete Collective.Chiles captioned the post:&quot;Your rockstar girlie 🎸🖤:&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHer mother, Gina, couldn't help herself but comment on the post:&quot;Ok Chick&quot;Screengrab of Gina Chiles' comment on Jordan Chiles' post [Image Source: Jordan Chiles' Instagram]Jordan Chiles had previously launched the Shero Athlete Collective a couple of days ago. She dedicated the initiative to her aunt Crystal Oliver, who had passed away in 2023. In her opening note for the initiative, the Olympic champion gymnast wrote on her Instagram profile:&quot;As the founder of the SHERO Athlete Collective, I hold a special place in my heart for mentoring younger generation. I understand the importance of having a roadmap, a guide that illuminates the path to success that transcends sports.&quot;Jordan Chiles has been on an extended break since the NCAA Championships 2025. She skipped the recently concluded Xfinity US National Championships, which served as the qualifiers for the upcoming FIG World Championships.When Jordan Chiles opened up about her mother's role in her gymnastics careerJordan Chiles with her family [Image Source: Getty]Jordan Chiles once recounted the role that her mother, Gina, played in her gymnastics career. The 24-year-old gymnast was participating in an advertisement campaign for Nike in February 2025 when she talked about the same.In a conversation with Nike, which was uploaded on Instagram in February, Chiles mentioned:&quot;Wow, we have back to back Olympic medalist, the perfect 10, nine-time All-American gymnast, 17-time Olympic and world championship medalist. As much as my mother has done withing my life, within my sport, I truly wouldn't be where I am if it wasn't for her. I love this&quot;. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDuring the NCAA season in 2025, when Chiles scored a perfect 10, her mother, Gina, turned emotional. Gina Chiles expressed her thoughts on her X account as she wrote:&quot;It's the joy for me! I am amazed EVERY single time. Watching you try to figure out how to navigate everything over the past 6 months has been both hard and beautiful. You've had to be patient with yourself which is so much easier said than done especially when yu have such high expectations for yourself.&quot;Jordan Chiles led her UCLA Bruins team to the finals of the NCAA Gymnastics Championships 2025. Despite the loss to the Oklahoma Sooners in the finals, everyone appreciated her contribution to the UCLA Bruins' dream run at the Championships.