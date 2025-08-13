Jordan Chiles poses in a black and white chic outfit, leaving her mother Gina impressed

By Animesh Pandey
Published Aug 13, 2025 03:57 GMT
Michigan State v UCLA - Source: Getty
Jordan Chiles impressed mother Gina in new outfit (Image Source: Getty)

Jordan Chiles impressed her mother, Gina Chiles, with her recent photoshoot in a chic black-and-white outfit. The Olympic champion gymnast had posed for the Swimsuit edition of Sports Illustrated magazine earlier this year.

Ad

Chiles shared a couple of photos from the photoshoot on her Instagram profile. She had posed for her recently launched mentorship platform, the Shero Athlete Collective.

Chiles captioned the post:

"Your rockstar girlie 🎸🖤:"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Her mother, Gina, couldn't help herself but comment on the post:

"Ok Chick"
Screengrab of Gina Chiles&#039; comment on Jordan Chiles&#039; post [Image Source: Jordan Chiles&#039; Instagram]
Screengrab of Gina Chiles' comment on Jordan Chiles' post [Image Source: Jordan Chiles' Instagram]

Jordan Chiles had previously launched the Shero Athlete Collective a couple of days ago. She dedicated the initiative to her aunt Crystal Oliver, who had passed away in 2023. In her opening note for the initiative, the Olympic champion gymnast wrote on her Instagram profile:

Ad
"As the founder of the SHERO Athlete Collective, I hold a special place in my heart for mentoring younger generation. I understand the importance of having a roadmap, a guide that illuminates the path to success that transcends sports."

Jordan Chiles has been on an extended break since the NCAA Championships 2025. She skipped the recently concluded Xfinity US National Championships, which served as the qualifiers for the upcoming FIG World Championships.

Ad

When Jordan Chiles opened up about her mother's role in her gymnastics career

Jordan Chiles with her family [Image Source: Getty]
Jordan Chiles with her family [Image Source: Getty]

Jordan Chiles once recounted the role that her mother, Gina, played in her gymnastics career. The 24-year-old gymnast was participating in an advertisement campaign for Nike in February 2025 when she talked about the same.

Ad

In a conversation with Nike, which was uploaded on Instagram in February, Chiles mentioned:

"Wow, we have back to back Olympic medalist, the perfect 10, nine-time All-American gymnast, 17-time Olympic and world championship medalist. As much as my mother has done withing my life, within my sport, I truly wouldn't be where I am if it wasn't for her. I love this".
Ad
Ad

During the NCAA season in 2025, when Chiles scored a perfect 10, her mother, Gina, turned emotional. Gina Chiles expressed her thoughts on her X account as she wrote:

"It's the joy for me! I am amazed EVERY single time. Watching you try to figure out how to navigate everything over the past 6 months has been both hard and beautiful. You've had to be patient with yourself which is so much easier said than done especially when yu have such high expectations for yourself."

Jordan Chiles led her UCLA Bruins team to the finals of the NCAA Gymnastics Championships 2025. Despite the loss to the Oklahoma Sooners in the finals, everyone appreciated her contribution to the UCLA Bruins' dream run at the Championships.

About the author
Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey

Twitter icon

Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.

He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.

He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.

Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.

When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Samya Majumdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications