Jordan Chiles poses in customized fit as she cheers on Golden State Valkyries after DWTS Season 34 cast reveal

Jordan Chiles turned up the glamour at the Golden State Valkyries game against Dallas Wings at Chase Center, witnessing the former team punch its ticket to the playoffs in its inaugural season. Chiles has been soaking up gymnastics downtime as much as possible before she heads to her final season with the UCLA Bruins.

Jordan Chiles has become a fixture at sporting events, having attended the Houston Rockets vs New York Knicks in November last year and the US Open after her Paris Olympics campaign. Continuing to support athletes across sporting domains, the 24-year-old graced Chase Center to watch the Golden State Valkyries vs the Dallas Wings on September 5, 2025.

Chiles donned a custom fit, encompassing a black track pant and a matching crop top, and pairing the set with a lilac colored jacket. She accessorized her look with black shoes and a cap adorned with stones and the Valkyries logo. In a photo carousel posted by the winning team on Instagram, the Olympian danced away, offering a snippet of what she will bring on the DWTS stage.

Chiles joined the Dancing With the Stars celebrity roster, alongside Robert Erwin, Alix Earle, Jen Affleck, Baron Davis, and others. She paired up with Ezra Sosa, the professional dancer who debuted in the 33rd season with Anna Delvey.

Jordan Chiles' dance partner Ezra Sosa highlighted how their height difference would be to their advantage on the DWTS competition stage

Chiles at the 2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola - Day 1 - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - (Source: Getty)

Jordan Chiles has always been a standout on the floor exercise, and even channeled Beyonce and Prince-inspired routines on the global stage. Ahead of the premiere night on September 16, 2025, she and Ezra Sosa candidly spoke to Entertainment Weekly about their upcoming stint at the DWTS.

When asked if their heights would be an issue, Sosa confidently clarified that the difference would only allow them to unleash creativity.

"What height difference are you talking about? I'm standing next to my partner right here. A lot of people have been asking me if the height difference is going to hinder us, but I think it's going to allow us to be more creative. That's what I'm really excited about."

In another interview with US Weekly, the two-time Olympic medalist shared that dancing would be very different from training for the Olympics, but her work ethic would remain the same.

"I mean, obviously it's different. The intensity is different; I am not flipping all the time, and I'm mostly on my feet. But I think it's still the same work ethic like obviously working towards the Olympic Games is going to be the same working towards a Mirrorball."

Jordan Chiles was named among Time Magazine's Women of the Year and made her cover girl debut with the SI Swimsuit edition in 2025.

