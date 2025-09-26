Jordan Chiles reacts as she receives Steph Curry new book 'Shot Ready' amid appearance on DWTS

Amidst her appearance at the dance reality show 'Dancing with the Stars', gymnast Jordan Chiles received a unique present from Olympic champion basketball player Wardell Stephen Curry II, aka Steph Curry. Curry currently represents the Golden State Warriors in the NBA as a point guard.
Steph Curry recently wrote an inspirational book titled ‘Shot Ready’, which was published in early September this year. He sent a hardcover edition of the same to Jordan Chiles, who shared a snap of the book on her Instagram story.
An excited Chiles wrote in the caption of her Instagram story,
"Love! Thank you @StephenCurry30"
Jordan Chiles previously met Sabrina Bryan, an American singer who was a part of the popular girl band, Cheetah Girls. The singer turned actress shared a photo with Jordan Chiles from the stage of DWTS on her Instagram story, as she wrote in the caption,
"Sparks flew and feet followed when @jordanchiles hit the floor!!"
Jordan Chiles responded by sharing the story on her Instagram handle with the following caption,
"What a dream come true!!!"
Jordan Chiles is currently participating in the 34th season of the dance reality show 'Dancing with the Stars'. After a wobbly start, the Olympic champion gymnast managed to proceed to the next round with her dance partner, Ezra Sosa.
When Jordan Chiles opened up about Simone Biles' reaction to her second week's performance at the Dancing with the Stars
Jordan Chiles previously talked about her teammate Simone Biles' reaction to her second week's performance on Dancing with the Stars. Chiles and her dance partner, Ezra Sosa, performed much better than expected, as they scored a respectable 22 out of 30, keeping themselves safe for the next round.
Chiles revealed about Biles' reaction to her second week's performance in a conversation with E News as she remarked,
“Yeah, actually, right after my dance, one of my teammates, Simone, she texted me. Was like, ‘Girl, you killed it.’ And I was like, I love being able to understand that they are supporting me the same way I support them. And, you know, this was always a dream of mine. So I appreciate y’all. I love you,” Chiles said. (via enews)
Jordan Chiles' teammate Simone Biles had participated in the 24th season of Dancing with the Stars in 2017, only months after her historic achievement at the Rio Olympics in 2016. Biles finished in the fourth position overall alongside her dance partner, Sasha Farber.
