Jordan Chiles reacts as she receives Steph Curry new book 'Shot Ready' amid appearance on DWTS

Amidst her appearance at the dance reality show 'Dancing with the Stars', gymnast Jordan Chiles received a unique present from Olympic champion basketball player Wardell Stephen Curry II, aka Steph Curry. Curry currently represents the Golden State Warriors in the NBA as a point guard.

Ad

Steph Curry recently wrote an inspirational book titled ‘Shot Ready’, which was published in early September this year. He sent a hardcover edition of the same to Jordan Chiles, who shared a snap of the book on her Instagram story.

An excited Chiles wrote in the caption of her Instagram story,

"Love! Thank you @StephenCurry30"

Screenshot of Jordan Chiles' Instagram story about Steph Curry book 'Shot Ready' [Image Source : Jordan Chiles' Instagram]

Jordan Chiles previously met Sabrina Bryan, an American singer who was a part of the popular girl band, Cheetah Girls. The singer turned actress shared a photo with Jordan Chiles from the stage of DWTS on her Instagram story, as she wrote in the caption,

Ad

Trending

"Sparks flew and feet followed when @jordanchiles hit the floor!!"

Jordan Chiles responded by sharing the story on her Instagram handle with the following caption,

"What a dream come true!!!"

Jordan Chiles is currently participating in the 34th season of the dance reality show 'Dancing with the Stars'. After a wobbly start, the Olympic champion gymnast managed to proceed to the next round with her dance partner, Ezra Sosa.

Ad

When Jordan Chiles opened up about Simone Biles' reaction to her second week's performance at the Dancing with the Stars

Jordan Chiles talks about Simone Biles' reaction to her performance at Dancing with the Stars [Image Source : Getty]

Jordan Chiles previously talked about her teammate Simone Biles' reaction to her second week's performance on Dancing with the Stars. Chiles and her dance partner, Ezra Sosa, performed much better than expected, as they scored a respectable 22 out of 30, keeping themselves safe for the next round.

Ad

Chiles revealed about Biles' reaction to her second week's performance in a conversation with E News as she remarked,

“Yeah, actually, right after my dance, one of my teammates, Simone, she texted me. Was like, ‘Girl, you killed it.’ And I was like, I love being able to understand that they are supporting me the same way I support them. And, you know, this was always a dream of mine. So I appreciate y’all. I love you,” Chiles said. (via enews)

Jordan Chiles' teammate Simone Biles had participated in the 24th season of Dancing with the Stars in 2017, only months after her historic achievement at the Rio Olympics in 2016. Biles finished in the fourth position overall alongside her dance partner, Sasha Farber.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Pandey Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.



He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.



He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.



Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.



When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.