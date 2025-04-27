Jordan Chiles Romanian rival Ana Barbosu reveals the real reason for choosing Stanford Gymnastics

Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu, who officially announced her commitment to Stanford University earlier this year, opened up about her decision to join Stanford Gymnastics. Barbosu and Jordan Chiles are likely to face off again at the 2026 NCAA gymnastics Championships after the 2024 medal controversy.

At the Paris Olympics, Ana Barbosu won Romania's first gymnastics bronze medal in the floor exercise in more than 10 years. However, her victory was contested, and given to Chiles after a score inquiry. Later, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) declared that the inquiry made by Team USA was invalid, as Chiles' coach filed it four seconds past the deadline. The Romanian Gymnast therefore had her victory restored. She also helped Romania finish seventh in the team final.

Barbosu recently explained that she wanted to attend Stanford, where she could pursue her academic goals and gymnastics career together, she said,

“I chose Stanford because I wanted to prove that I am more than just a talented gymnast. The opportunities to pursue the sport I love while receiving a world-class education are truly a dream come true.

“My visit to Stanford filled me with excitement and convinced me that this is the place where I can become the best version of myself.”

Barbosu, who won all six gold medals (team, all-around, vault, uneven bars, balance beam, and floor exercise) at the 2020 European Junior Championships, plans to compete in NCAA gymnastics starting with the 2026 season. She will be a part of Stanford’s Class of 2029 and will be trained under coach Tabitha Yim.

If all goes according to plan, Ana Barbosu will become the first Olympic medallist from Romania to compete in the NCAA Championships.

Jordan Chiles opens up about sharing the podium with Simone Biles and Rebeca Andrade

Simone Biles, Rebeca Andrade, and Jordan Chiles at Olympic Games Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

In a recent interview with NBC, Chiles spoke about the 2024 Paris Games, which marked history as three women of color, Jordan Chiles, Simone Biles, and Rebeca Andrade, shared the podium.

"That moment itself was already crazy. I can say being in the presence of two amazing icons...I was honoured. It was the most amazing feeling, being able to have that experience. Not a lot of people get that. (2:18 onwards)

Chiles further added,

So I was taking every moment, taking every crowd that was screaming, taking every person that was in the audience, and just realising that I was able to accomplish something so amazing. Whenever I do have children, I can show them look I made history. It’s something I will forever cherish."

Jordan Chiles, heading into her senior year with the UCLA Bruins, will return for the 2026 NCAA Championships. In the 2025 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships, Stanford was eliminated in the regional round, and UCLA finished as the national runner-up.

