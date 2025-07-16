Jordan Chiles shows her exceptional athletic skills at MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game

Jordan Chiles displayed her exceptional skills as an athlete recently. The Olympic champion was a part of the softball game organized by the MLB All-Star committee.

Chiles uploaded a few snaps of her visit to the MLB All-Star Game on her Instagram profile. The Olympic champion gymnast also uploaded a video where she can be seen sprinting towards the blocks for a run at breackneck speed.

Chiles captioned the Instagram post as,

"grand slammin’ & glammin’ ✨💎🥎"

Chiles had previously shared photos of her appearance at the SI Swimsuit edition for this year. The Olympic champion gymnast was one of the few chosen celebrities who posed for the cover of the magazine alongside Olivia Dunne, Salma Hayek, Lauren Chan, Ilona Maher, etc. One of the posts also included a video of the gymnast performing skills on the uneven bars.

Chiles captioned the Instagram post as,

"A girl in many forms!!! Life lately 😜💋❤️ p.s my hat is from @h0llyw00ds.hats for people wondering!!"

Jordan Chiles had last appeared in action at the NCAA Gymnastics Championships 2025. She had led her team, the UCLA Bruins to the National finals after six long years, where they finished as runners-up overall.

Jordan Chiles gets candid about continuing with gymnastics despite shortcomings

Jordan Chiles [R] talks about continuing gymnastics despite the shortcomings [Image Source : Getty]

Jordan Chiles once recounted her struggles with the sport of gymnastics, and her resolve to continue with the sport despite its flaws. In a conversation on Beyond the Records podcast with popular athletes Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin etc., the Olympic champion gymnast mentioned,

"When I started to realize, I went to my first competition, I started getting ribbons and all these things and I was like 'Oh this is how it's supposed to be.' So that's when my mindset changed and was like, 'Okay I actually have a gift I have a talent I'm also very competitive so let's push let's keep I kept pushing myself to a limit like how far can I go with this'." [40:55 onwards]

The gymnast further added,

"So it kind of just stuck with me and I mean it's worth the money I can definitely say that for myself gymnastics is a very expensive sport. I also did take that into consideration as well that if I'm going to stay in this sport then I have to really pay attention and dedicate myself to what I'm trying to do."

Jordan Chiles will be seen next in action at the FIG World Championships 2025. The championships shall be held at Jakarta in Indonesia around October 2025.

