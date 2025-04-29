Jordan Chiles shows her support for Megan Thee Stallion amid rapper's ongoing controversy

Jordan Chiles supported her favorite rapper, Megan Thee Stallion, on her new single 'Whenever' release amid facing a lawsuit from a former cameraman, Emilio Garcia. The wrapper was accused of harassing Garcia, who was put in a tough position when the former performed a sexual act in the same car with a fellow female.

Ad

Jordan Chiles has always been vocal about her admiration for American rapper and songwriter Megan Thee Stallion. She often receives support from her in person or on social media. Shortly after Chiles ended her NCAA season with the UCLA Bruins, she turned her attention to Megan's newest single, Whenever.

As the song is doing rounds on the internet, the rapper has been facing a lawsuit from a former cameraman, Emilio Garcia, who was once subjected to sexual harassment while traveling with the former. Chiles addressed the backlash, showing support to the musician, writing:

Ad

Trending

"Yall need to stop coming for my favorite rapper.. it’s whenever…."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Megan got sexually involved with a fellow female while Emilio Garcia was travelling in the same SUV in June 2022. The following day, the latter was asked to stay shut about the incident, as per the lawsuit.

Chiles received support from Megan before her Paris Olympic trials. When the two met, the rapper assured her she would cheer on the gymnast at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"You is her..Imma be out there (Paris) my friend! I wanna support you."

Ad

Ad

The 23-year-old won gold with her team in Paris. She also bagged the silver in the floor routine but lost it to Romanian Ana Barbosu after an extended tribulation involving CAS.

Jordan Chiles let her feelings known after strong finishes at the 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Championships

Jordan Chiles at the 2025 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships - (Source: Getty)

Chiles resumed her classes at UCLA after the Paris Games and was instrumental in taking her team to the NCAA finals recently. The Bruins left behind Michigan State, LSU, and Utah and earned the second position behind the champions, Oklahoma State.

Ad

Reflecting on her team's success, Chiles shared a note on Instagram that read:

"Wow….. couldn’t be more proud of this team… UCLA you have done so much for me this season and I can’t wait to come back and be with yall next season… to my friends and family I love you guys so much and words can’t explain how thankful I am for you guys🫶🏽 and with that my ‘25 college season has come to an end."

Jordan Chiles released her first book, 'I'm That Girl' in March 2025. The memoir chronicled her journey from insecurities and an eating disorder to ruling the international stage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More