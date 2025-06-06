Jordan Chiles spills beans about her relationship status after gracing runway at SI Swimsuit show

Jordan Chiles confirmed her relationship status and spilled the beans about her previous dating scene. Chiles came fresh off walking the ramp at the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show.

Jordan Chiles debuted with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2024, shortly after her Paris Olympic campaign, where she won gold with the US women's gymnastics team. Chiles made her second appearance in the SI Swimsuit this year, not just a model but as one of the four cover girls. She joined the likes of Lauren Chan, Salma Hayek, and Olivia Dunne on the panel of the Social Club and even turned heads on the runway, performing front flips in a white bikini.

Enjoying gymnastics downtime, she has campaigned for several brands and presented at award shows. She also advocated for body positivity and mental health, especially after her bronze medal strip at the Paris Games.

However, the Olympian has never revealed her dating status until recently, in an interview with SI. She confirmed that she has been single since ending her past relationship with a player who was overseas for his career.

"I am not dating anybody. I just actually got out of a previous relationship. It wasn’t anything bad—it was just, you know, communication was something... he plays overseas and so it was really hard.”

Chiles released her first memoir, 'I'm That Girl: Power of My Dreams', in March 2025. She chose the book's title from one of Beyoncé's songs that inspired her.

Jordan Chiles specified the qualities she would want in her future boyfriend

Jordan Chiles at the 2025 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships - (Source: Getty)

Jordan Chiles has been a prominent name in the college gymnastics realm since she resumed her NCAA career with the UCLA Bruins. She helped her team finish runner-up at the National Championships before making it big on the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. In an interview with the publication, Chiles specified the qualities she would desire to have in her future boyfriend.

According to her, the foundation of a relationship is always trust and communication.

"As women, we already have so much going on in our lives. So for a man... having a kind heart, being loyal, and just communicating, even if it’s just like a ‘hey’ or something like that. Communication has always been key. And trusting. If I can trust you, then we’re good.”

Jordan Chiles attended the US Open finals and debuted at the New York Fashion Week after her Paris stint. She also received a bronze stopwatch necklace from rapper Flavor Flav at the MTV Video Music Awards.

