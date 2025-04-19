Jordan Chiles' UCLA teammate's heartfelt moment with NCAA vault champ Kailin Chio impresses fans

Jordan Chiles' UCLA teammate Macy McGowan shared a heartfelt moment with LSU's Kailin Chio after UCLA caused an upset by defeating LSU to make it to the NCAA Gymnastics Championship Finals. Fans online were impressed by their interaction, sharing their praise for the two. LSU finished behind Utah and UCLA on Thursday, with the Tigers only defeating Michigan State on the night.

Chio was particularly exceptional for the LSU Tigers in the event, becoming the 2025 NCAA Vault Champion, with a score of 9.9750. Her efforts, however, were not enough for the Tigers to advance to the finals. McGowan also posted a score of 9.8500, after returning from the resting at the Regionals. She performed alongside Jordan Chiles, who managed to win her second NCAA uneven bars title with a score of 9.9750.

In a post shared by ESPN Women on Instagram, Chio and McGowan were seen embracing each other in a video. In the video, Chio gave McGowan a few words, which included:

"It's OK...This is your time."

The interaction between the pair provided many reactions from fans, including Instagram user wolfwurx, who wrote:

"So proud Chio is a Fighting Tiger. Much respect for this young lady with class."

Still taken from ESPN Women's Instagram (Source: @espnw/Instagram)

Another fan wrote:

"I am so extremely proud of you both! Your bond is like no other! I love you both so very much."

Still taken from ESPN Women's Instagram (Source: @espnw/Instagram)

The LSU Tigers finished fourth across both semifinal sessions on Thursday.

Kailin Chio shared what it's like to be at LSU

Kailin Chio at the 2025 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships - Source: Getty

LSU Tigers gymnast Kailin Chio shared what her experience at the university has been like. Chio has earned multiple honors at LSU, including being a seven-time national champion. She has also represented her country on the international stage, claiming the floor title in the inaugural Junior Pan American Games in 2021.

At the 2023 Nastia Liukin Cup, she earned multiple perfect scores on vault, including a first-place finish at the all-around event. Chio made her feelings known towards LSU, in an interview with news outlet WAFB. She said in February 2025 (0:34 onwards):

"So far it's everything that I dreamed of you know, I committed here like two years ago on my visit, and it's just been everything that I've hoped for as a college, and they've just given me everything in return so I'm just really excited."

Kailin Chio also added that competing for LSU required an adjustment for her, transitioning into collegiate gymnastics.

