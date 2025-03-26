Olivia Dunne drops 2-word reaction to teammate Kailin Chio receiving SEC Freshman of the Year award

LSU’s artistic gymnast and internet personality Olivia Dunne recently expressed her appreciation on her teammate Kailin Chio receiving the SEC Freshman of the Year award. The influencer expressed her thoughts on LSU’s Instagram celebratory post featuring Chio and her achievement.

Chio, a native of Henderson, Nevada, was recently named the 2025 SEC Freshman of the Year by the Southeastern Conference. The upcoming gymnast is one of the top freshmen in the SEC throughout the 2025 season. She was also named to the All-Freshman Team and the All-SEC.

Prominent artistic gymnast Olivia Dunne shared her thoughts on Chio’s accolade through her Instagram comment on the LSU Tigers' celebratory post featuring the young gymnast. She wrote:

“YOUNG GOAT 🐐”

Screenshot of LSU Tigers Gymnastics Instagram Post | Credits: IG/lsugym

Chio has become the fourth gymnast in the history of LSU Tigers gymnastics to clinch the SEC Freshman of the Year award, sharing the elite accolade with top gymnasts Haleigh Bryant, Kiya Johnson and April Burkholder. She also becomes the 20th artistic gymnast to take a spot in the SEC All-Freshman Team as per the LSU Tigers official site.

The LSU Tigers freshman, Chio, has won four medals in the Junior Pan American Games and two medals in the Junior Pan American Championships. She is also a seven-time national champion and has led an iconic debut season, participating in every game with the Tigers. She registered the highest all-around score in LSU history by a freshman.

Olivia Dunne won the 2024 NCAA Gymnastics Championship title with the Tigers and is the most followed NCAA athlete on social media. She holds multiple NIL deals, making her one of the top-earning student athletes.

Olivia Dunne shares her perspective on the realm of social media

Olivia Dunne at the LSU v Auburn - Source: Getty

Olivia Dunne has built an impressive social media presence with 5.3 million followers on Instagram. During her interview with GQ Sports’ Matthew Roberson, Dunne shared her thoughts and perspectives on her relationship with social media. She noted:

“Definitely. I still find joy in it. I still love to do social media. I wouldn't be doing it if I didn't like it. But I think when you're doing something right, there's going to be people that are trying to tear you down, and I don't think people can wrap their head around a woman being successful in different areas, including athletics.”

She continued:

“I think that's a hard thought for most people. Since I do social media, they like to try to degrade my athletic abilities. I think I do need to sometimes filter out those bad comments and stuff and just not look.”

The LSU Tigers have recently clinched the second consecutive SEC Gymnastics Championship title, defeating the Oklahoma Sooners. Olivia Dunne could not participate as she was dealing with an injury.

