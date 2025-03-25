  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Olivia Dunne's mother Katherine drops 2-word reaction as gymnast returns for 3rd Sports Illustrated Swimsuit feature

Olivia Dunne's mother Katherine drops 2-word reaction as gymnast returns for 3rd Sports Illustrated Swimsuit feature

By Harshvardhan Shankar
Modified Mar 25, 2025 21:45 GMT
LSU v Auburn - Source: Getty
Olivia Dunne at LSU v Auburn - Source: Getty

Olivia Dunne's mother, Katherine, shared her reaction to the gymnast's latest feature on Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue. Olivia represents the LSU Tigers gymnastics team and won the NCAA Gymnastics Championship with the team in 2024, making it a historic first for the Tigers.

Ad

Olivia is known for her incredible achievements in the uneven bars, and in 2024, she managed to achieve a season best 9.875 on the bars at the Podium Challenge. In 2024, her senior season, she averaged a score 9.857 on floor and a 9.838 on bars on. The 22-year-old is competing in her fifth and final year for the LSU Tigers.

Olivia has a prominent social media presence, with over seven million followers on TikTok and over five million followers on Instagram. She is making waves on and off the mat, with her latest post on Instagram sharing her SI Swimsuit feature.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On Instagram, she posted in a collaboration with the official SI Swimsuit account, which wrote:

"Still leading, still evolving—how’s #SISwimsuit year 3 feel? @livvydunne 😉"
Ad

Olivia's mother, Katherine, commented on the post, where she wrote:

"So pretty!!"
Katherine shares her reaction to Olivia Dunne&#039;s latest post (Source: @livvydunne/Instagram)
Katherine shares her reaction to Olivia Dunne's latest post (Source: @livvydunne/Instagram)

Dunne is one of the highest earning collegiate athletes, and one of the most well known as well. She has made use of her social platform through NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) deals and has partnerships with some very prominent companies, such as Vuori, American Eagle, and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. As per On3, she is ranked as the fourth-highest NIL earner in college sports and the only woman in the top five. She also has a $4.1 million On3 NIL Valuation, and recently penned a deal with Crocs.

Ad

Olivia Dunne shares initial difficulties in navigating NIL deals

Olivia Dunne shared her difficulties in navigating NIL deals - (Image via Getty)
Olivia Dunne shared her difficulties in navigating NIL deals - (Image via Getty)

American gymnast Olivia Dunne shared her difficult experiences while trying to secure NIL deals. The LSU Tigers senior is competing in her fifth and final season in collegiate gymnastics, and recently spoke about how she managed to seal NIL deals during the early days of her career.

Ad

In an interview with ESPN's D'Arcy Maine, she had this to say on the matter:

“There definitely were some learning curves, and it took a long time to learn how to balance it all. Especially between my sophomore and junior year, that was a super hard time because I just didn't know what to do and there were nobody's footsteps to follow in. So I kind of had to learn on my own how to navigate all this.”

Olivia Dunne already has a stellar NCAA career and will be looking to close her final year off with more silverware.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी