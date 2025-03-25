Olivia Dunne's mother Katherine drops 2-word reaction as gymnast returns for 3rd Sports Illustrated Swimsuit feature

Olivia Dunne's mother, Katherine, shared her reaction to the gymnast's latest feature on Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue. Olivia represents the LSU Tigers gymnastics team and won the NCAA Gymnastics Championship with the team in 2024, making it a historic first for the Tigers.

Olivia is known for her incredible achievements in the uneven bars, and in 2024, she managed to achieve a season best 9.875 on the bars at the Podium Challenge. In 2024, her senior season, she averaged a score 9.857 on floor and a 9.838 on bars on. The 22-year-old is competing in her fifth and final year for the LSU Tigers.

Olivia has a prominent social media presence, with over seven million followers on TikTok and over five million followers on Instagram. She is making waves on and off the mat, with her latest post on Instagram sharing her SI Swimsuit feature.

On Instagram, she posted in a collaboration with the official SI Swimsuit account, which wrote:

"Still leading, still evolving—how’s #SISwimsuit year 3 feel? @livvydunne 😉"

Olivia's mother, Katherine, commented on the post, where she wrote:

"So pretty!!"

Katherine shares her reaction to Olivia Dunne's latest post (Source: @livvydunne/Instagram)

Dunne is one of the highest earning collegiate athletes, and one of the most well known as well. She has made use of her social platform through NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) deals and has partnerships with some very prominent companies, such as Vuori, American Eagle, and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. As per On3, she is ranked as the fourth-highest NIL earner in college sports and the only woman in the top five. She also has a $4.1 million On3 NIL Valuation, and recently penned a deal with Crocs.

Olivia Dunne shares initial difficulties in navigating NIL deals

Olivia Dunne shared her difficulties in navigating NIL deals - (Image via Getty)

American gymnast Olivia Dunne shared her difficult experiences while trying to secure NIL deals. The LSU Tigers senior is competing in her fifth and final season in collegiate gymnastics, and recently spoke about how she managed to seal NIL deals during the early days of her career.

In an interview with ESPN's D'Arcy Maine, she had this to say on the matter:

“There definitely were some learning curves, and it took a long time to learn how to balance it all. Especially between my sophomore and junior year, that was a super hard time because I just didn't know what to do and there were nobody's footsteps to follow in. So I kind of had to learn on my own how to navigate all this.”

Olivia Dunne already has a stellar NCAA career and will be looking to close her final year off with more silverware.

